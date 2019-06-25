WILTON, Iowa -- It was a highly-anticipated matchup between two highly-ranked teams, until it wasn't.
The Class 1A sixth-ranked Pirates of Alburnett traveled to Wilton on Tuesday night to take on the top-ranked team in Class 2A.
Everything lined up right for this to be a litmus test for both teams' chance at making it to state. The game, however, ended up being called after three completed innings with the Pirates (21-4) clinging to a 1-0 lead over the Beavers (15-1).
"You get excited to play a good team," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said, "then this happens and you don't get to play ... it's a long season with a lot of stuff happening."
This is becoming something of a disheartening trend for Wilton, who was supposed to play Davenport West on Wednesday but West instead will play a make-up game against Muscatine. The Beavers also had games against Williamsburg and Mount Vernon called off prior to this as well as a game against the number one-ranked team in Class 1A, Newman Catholic moved to the end of the season.
After the Alburnett leadoff hitter popped out to left, a Wilton error put the Pirates' second hitter, Caden Evans, on first. A walk and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Alburnett with only one out.
Pirates' leftfielder Luke Smith then drove an Ashton Stoelk pitch into the outfield, but Alburnett was unable to turn that into a run after a strong throw from Wilton right fielder A.J. Boston deterred the Pirate runner from trying to tag.
A bases-loaded walk ended up bringing in the runner on third anyway, but the Beavers escaped without any further damage.
Wilton's best chance to score came in the bottom of the second, when they had runners on first and second with with two outs, but the threat ended with a strikeout.
In the third, the Beavers again got in a bit of a jam when Alburnett's Keaton Parker barreled up a ball that bounced over the right-center wall for a ground-rule double. But again, Wilton wiggled out of it with no runs allowed.
That double was the only hit recorded in the shortened game, though. The top three in Wilton's order were the only Beaver batters to see a second at-bat.
Ultimately, with the Pirates at the plate with one out in the top of the fourth, the game was postponed due to lightning in the area. After the mandatory half-hour wait, Stoelk took to the mound and began warming up, but the players were called back off the field and play was suspended for good.
"This is the weirdest season I've seen in a long time," Souhrada said. "The other game we don't get to finish, (Alburnett) is a suspended game, hopefully we can find a time to finish, I don't know. Otherwise, this is a nothing."
