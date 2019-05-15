WILTON, Iowa — Taylor Garvin has always been a quality golfer in her three seasons with the Wilton girls golf program. She was a major contributor as a sophomore and even posted a nine-hole score of 44 on one occasion as a freshman.
Garvin has taken it up a level as a junior. It is a major reason Wilton has a chance to qualify its girls golf team for the state meet for the first time since 2005.
“I think it’s cool because it’d feel like it’s never been done before because all of these girls probably weren’t even in school yet (in 2005),” Wilton coach Jamie Meyer said. “It’s special when you get a chance to do that.”
The Beavers were eliminated in the first round of regionals a year ago. Annabel Grings was the only player to move on to the regional finals. She shot a 98 and Garvin, meanwhile, shot a 102 in her last meet.
This year, Garvin lowered her score significantly. She shot a 93 in the first round of regionals to place third and lead Wilton to a second-place finish with a 401 score. Grings shot a 100, Eleney Owen a 101 and Zoe Barrett a 107.
“It just all came together,” Garvin said. “My drives were good, and even if I didn’t have a good drive, I’d make that second shot.”
Meyer said Garvin’s drives have always been a strong suit, which is a huge advantage in girls golf.
“Most girls are still hitting a wood, hybrid or long iron and she’s hitting an 8-iron or wedge on the second shot,” Meyer said. “It makes it a lot easier to get to the green. She said (Monday) she hit a lot of greens in regulation.
“Every time I saw her she seemed to be in the fairway, not in the trees or pitching out. That makes it a lot easier.”
Monday was just the latest example of Garvin’s improved play.
Last week, she shot a 98 at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course at the River Valley Conference Tournament to place third and earn a spot on the conference's elite team. Wilton, meanwhile, finished the day in second place with a 412 score.
“We’re obviously gelling at the right time,” Meyer said. “We’ve really exceeded expectations this year. I think we’re exceeding our capabilities, to be honest.”
It comes as no surprise that Garvin said the high finish at the RVC tournament gave both her and the team added confidence heading into the postseason.
Still, she already had plenty of reason to feel confident, as her 18-hole average of 96 is down seven strokes from a year ago. Garvin attributes it to offseason work on the putting green.
“She spent a lot of time on the practice green putting,” Meyer said. “She three-putts less often than she did in the past.”
Meyer also noted Garvin is more mature than a year ago and is able to bounce back better after a bad shot. The junior’s maturation also shows in her mindset, which she says won’t change entering the biggest golf tournament of her high school career Monday at Wahkonsa Golf and Country Club, Wilton’s home course.
“(I’m) just going to go in there, have fun and be calm,” Garvin said. “Whatever happens, happens.”
