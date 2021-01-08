Gaye follows Muskie group to Grand View

The recruiting process was a complicated one for Muscatine High School’s Eli Gaye.
Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic make it harder to go on college visits, as a lot of prep athletes and college coaches have found, Gaye’s positional status also threw a wrench in the process.
“It was really up and down, coaches really didn’t know where I’d play,” said Gaye. “I haven’t had any film as a receiver since (sophomore year). It was tough at first getting noticed. … Coaches had trouble finding me because I wasn’t on their radar as a receiver while I was playing quarterback. But things picked back up, and I was able to get in contact with some schools and we made it work.”
However, as a college commitment neared, Gaye decided to follow fellow MHS athletes Tim Nimely, Prince Wei and Togeh Deseh to Grand View University in Des Moines.
“We’ve all been playing together since we were little kids,” Gaye said, “so to be able to play together as kids, in high school and at the next level is really exciting.
“(Playing together) definitely played into decision-making. I had it in my mind the whole time, We all reached similar decisions as far as college and all decided (on Grand View).”
“It’s going to make it a lot easier of a transition for all of us going there together,” Nimely said.
The Vikings play in the Heart of America Athletic Conference, a member of the NAIA.
"I'm excited for Eli to get the opportunity to go to Grand View with the rest of the crew," Muscatine football coach DJ Hawkins said. "Really showed how much of a competitor and unselfish player he is this year. He was an all-state receiver but wanted to do anything he could do to help the team, so we moved him to quarterback and got a chance to really show what he could do with the ball in his hands."
Gaye was a third-team all-state wide receiver as a sophomore when he hauled in 61 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns. He was moved to quarterback as a senior.
Regardless of position, Gaye, has shown preternatural playmaking ability.
During that breakout sophomore campaign, he also added 19 carries for 70 yards and two more scores. He also had 18 kick returns that went for 314 yards and eight punt returns for 75 yards while also seeing time on defense.
The Muskies struggled to get Gaye as involved as a wide receiver during his junior season when injuries derailed any momentum from the quarterback position. The Muskies had three different signal-callers attempt over 50 passes that season, with a combined completion percentage of 50%.
Then came the move to quarterback as a senior.
It was a selfless transition on Gaye’s part, but also one that put the ball in his hands on virtually every play.
Gaye’s first action behind center came during Muscatine’s third game of the 2020 season. Though the Muskies lost that game 21-14 to state qualifier Pleasant Valley, Gaye’s ability with the ball sparked a span of three wins in four games for MHS following the PV game.
Gaye anticipates a move back to wide receiver at Grand View.
He finished his senior season with 126 rushing attempts for a team-high 619 yards and eight touchdowns. As a passer, he went 17-of-26 for 127 yards, throwing one interception.
Gaye did manage some of his old tricks, however, by turning eight catches into 52 yards as well and also chipped in 10 tackles.
"All four going to Grand View are awesome kids that I am thankful I got the opportunity to work with them," said Hawkins, "and I'm excited to see what they can do at the next level."