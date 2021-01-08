Gaye follows Muskie group to Grand View

The Vikings play in the Heart of America Athletic Conference, a member of the NAIA.

"I'm excited for Eli to get the opportunity to go to Grand View with the rest of the crew," Muscatine football coach DJ Hawkins said. "Really showed how much of a competitor and unselfish player he is this year. He was an all-state receiver but wanted to do anything he could do to help the team, so we moved him to quarterback and got a chance to really show what he could do with the ball in his hands."

Gaye was a third-team all-state wide receiver as a sophomore when he hauled in 61 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns. He was moved to quarterback as a senior.

Regardless of position, Gaye, has shown preternatural playmaking ability.

During that breakout sophomore campaign, he also added 19 carries for 70 yards and two more scores. He also had 18 kick returns that went for 314 yards and eight punt returns for 75 yards while also seeing time on defense.

The Muskies struggled to get Gaye as involved as a wide receiver during his junior season when injuries derailed any momentum from the quarterback position. The Muskies had three different signal-callers attempt over 50 passes that season, with a combined completion percentage of 50%.