Gaye's position switch propels Muskies

Muscatine's Eli Gaye didn't hesitate to make the switch from wide receiver to quarterback, but there were certainly some nerves involved when the position swap was made three games into his senior season.
Gaye took some wildcat snaps early in his high school career to keep defenses honest, but becoming the full-time starting quarterback for the Muskies was a different kind of challenge for the former all-state wide receiver.
"There were some nerves at first, but I was ready to go," Gaye said. "I knew what I have to do and we practiced all week long (leading up to my first game as starter against Pleasant Valley)."
But Gaye will admit the passing game, as well as the quarterback's duties to know where everyone on the offense, is a tough task.
"We did a lot of repetitive stuff so I could get it down, but it built confidence so that I could go out there and do what I needed to do," Gaye said.
However, following the injury to previous starter Jake Draves, the Muskies' turned to Gaye to lead a run-heavy offensive attack that has compiled 626 rushing yards over the last two contests.
Individually, Gaye rushed for 343 of those yards during Muscatine's current two-game win streak that came on the heels of a nine-game losing run for the program, earning him Prep of the Week.
Gaye is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has six of Muscatine's 13 touchdowns this year.
The Muskies have gained 1,177 yards on the ground in 2020, Gaye has 406.
Although the Muscatine offense has been able to move the ball with much more success the past couple games, Gaye knows his — and the team's — success belongs to more than him.
"The (offensive line) has made it happen," Gaye said. "They go hard in practice and it translates to the games. We're just going to ride them. Everybody knows we're going to run the ball, but (our offensive line) doesn't back down from anybody."
But the spark Gaye has given the Muskies since taking on signal-caller responsibilities has given the Muskies an across-the-board boost in confidence.
"(Leading up to making the decision at quarterback), we talked to him over that weekend about it," Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins said. "And we came out in practice and he jumped back there and didn't show a whole lot of emotion about it.
"I'm sure he had some nervousness, but the team rallied around him, helped him out ... but he's done a heck of a job since."
Gaye has certainly seen how much value a quarterback can have.
As a sophomore, Gaye had 61 catches for 862 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 70 rushing yards and two scores on his way to being recognized as a third team all-state selection in Class 4A.
Muscatine finished 5-4 that season.
"Obviously, asking an all-state receiver to step away from that isn't easy," Hawkins said. "But he gets the ball every snap and he's done a great job with it. He's always out here early working on different things, learning the playbook.
"He's just a kid that's wants to win and wants to compete. He's willing to do whatever to get better."
But as the Muskies' fortunes turned in 2019, Gaye's numbers dwindled. He had 35 receptions for 335 yards and three touchdowns.
Whether it was last season or this one, Muscatine consistently showed a desire to get the ball in Gaye's hands.
But with defenses creeping down into the box, sensing Muscatine's difficulties pushing the ball down the field, the team just couldn't find opportunities for Gaye to run in space, where the athletic speedster can really make opposing defenses pay.
This is the third position of Gaye's high school career. He came up as a running back, but switched to wide receiver prior to his breakout sophomore year to give the team more weapons on the outside.
A return to the backfield has meant things have come full circle in a way for Gaye, just not in a way many would have envisioned.
"(Taking snaps) wasn't as challenging as I thought it would be, I'm used to the ball being in my hands," Gaye said.
Muscatine doesn't have any trouble getting Gaye the ball anymore, and with seniors Tim Nimely and Mentor Cooper as well as junior Mason Crabtree in the backfield, Gaye leads a running attack that feels like its just now beginning to realize its potential.
Through it all, the Muscatine defense has remained stout, with a few breakdowns. Lining up against that unit has provided Gaye plenty of competitive snaps in practice.
"I like the competition," Gaye said. "They show me what I'll see on Friday nights and they go hard. I just try and match their energy."
