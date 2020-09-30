Gaye's position switch propels Muskies

Gaye is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has six of Muscatine's 13 touchdowns this year.

The Muskies have gained 1,177 yards on the ground in 2020, Gaye has 406.

Although the Muscatine offense has been able to move the ball with much more success the past couple games, Gaye knows his — and the team's — success belongs to more than him.

"The (offensive line) has made it happen," Gaye said. "They go hard in practice and it translates to the games. We're just going to ride them. Everybody knows we're going to run the ball, but (our offensive line) doesn't back down from anybody."

But the spark Gaye has given the Muskies since taking on signal-caller responsibilities has given the Muskies an across-the-board boost in confidence.

"(Leading up to making the decision at quarterback), we talked to him over that weekend about it," Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins said. "And we came out in practice and he jumped back there and didn't show a whole lot of emotion about it.

"I'm sure he had some nervousness, but the team rallied around him, helped him out ... but he's done a heck of a job since."

Gaye has certainly seen how much value a quarterback can have.