George Lohman Muscatine City Golf Tournament

At Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, Par 72

Championship flight: 1. Bryan Lemkau 73-67 – 140, 2. J.T. McKee 71-71 – 142, 3. Sam Hermann 69-74 – 143, 4. Tom Norton 70-73 – 143, 5. Adam McNamara 74-73 – 147, 6. Bryce Howard 74-74 – 148, 7. Nick 8. Axtell 74-74 – 148, 9. Josh Anderson 73-75 – 148, 10. Matt Randleman 70-81 – 151

First flight: 1. Dillon Cooney 76-68 – 144, 2. Lucas Jordan 76-78 – 154, 3. Scott Schultz 77-77 – 154, 4. Brad Gosset 76-78 – 154, 5. Troy Payne 77-78 – 155, 6. Dan McFate 79-76 – 155, 7. Dave Schurke 77-79 – 156, 8. JT Manjoine 79-77 – 156, 9. Andrew Leopard 79-79 – 158, 10. Tim Peters 79-80 – 159, 11. Kevin Custis 77-84 – 161, 12. Josh Hutton 79-82 – 161, 13. Adam Hutton 78-85 – 163

Second flight: 1. Tyler Lothspeich 82-76 – 158, 2. Ethan Schroeder 83-79 – 162, 3. Rad Sheets 83-79 – 162, 4. John Peters 82-81 – 163, 5. Nick Morgan 84-79 – 163, 6. Brett Cunningham 82-82 – 164, 7. Brance Rivera 82-83 – 165, 8. Luke Meeker 83-82 – 165, 9. Adam Belcher 81-95 – 176

Third flight: 1. Trey Sanders 86-78 – 164, 2. Brad Davis 87-80 – 167, 3. Kyle Tomlin 89-78 – 167, 4. Rod Smock 87-80 – 167, 5. Bradie Smock 87-81 – 168, 6. Jared Blaesing 85-85 – 170, 7. Ben Tjaden 85-85 – 170, 8. John Sackfield 86-84 – 170, 9. Marcos Estrada 90-81 – 171, 10. Chris Haskin 90-81 – 171, 11. Jeff Wenger 83-90 – 173, 12. Darrin McFate 85-89 – 174, 13. Tanner Hond 89-87 – 176, 14. Tyler Fowler 89-87 – 176, Bryan Dahl 90-86 – 176

Fourth flight: 1. Mike Raushenberg 93-84 – 177, 2. Andrew Steahr 93-87 – 180, 3. Doug Custis 91-91 – 182, 4. Rusty Clester 100-83 – 183, 5. Dustin Kiddoo 92-94 – 186, 6. Matt Rivera 93-93 – 186, 7. Dexter Bieri 100-86 – 186, 8. Nate Brockhouse 95-92 – 187, 9. Jason Gregory 99-90 – 189, 10. Leo Loos 91-99 – 190, 11. Corey Tomlin 98-93 – 191, 12. Bryan Keefe 101-90 – 191 13. Mitch Thompson 91-101 – 192, 14. Sean Olson 99-94 – 193, 15. Joe Manjoine 92-106 – 198, 16. Eric Wagner 47-49 – 198, 17. Chris Miller 98-106 – 204, 18. Doug Byrket 107-101 – 208, 19. Ron Ziehl 105-116 -- 221

Senior first flight: 1. Mark Hutchings 72-75 – 147, 2. Steve Graham 74-80 – 154, 3. Jay Lohman 79-75 – 154, 4. Jeff Hanssen 79-78 – 157, 5. Jon Nietzel 78-85 – 163, 6. Charlie Greenwald 83-80 – 163, 7. John Freilinger 80-87 – 167

Senior second flight: 1. Pat McFate 82-76 – 158, 2. Gerald Whisler 83-75 – 158, 3. Dave Keeler 82-79 – 161, 4. Dennis Lohman 84-78 – 162, 5. Dave Anderson 86-86 – 172, 6. Mike Snyder 86-87 – 173, 7. John Kramer 87-97 – 174, 8. Bob Davis 86-88 – 174, 9. Jeff Vitek 89-89 – 178, 10. Brad Soukup 88-92 – 180, 11. Larry Willits 91-89 – 180, 12. Dan Freeman 89-96 – 185

Senior third flight:1. Pedro Ramirez 93-86 – 179, 2. Erron Livingston 86-94 – 180, 3. Tom Randleman 94-88 – 182, 4. Jack Wulf 96-89 – 185, 5. Randy Austin 93-94 – 187, 6. Brian Krueger 96-92 – 188, 7. John Priest 97-102 – 199, 8. Craig Weber 101-108 – 209

Super senior: 1. Doug Roelle 77-76 – 153, 2. Jeff Finn 75-78 – 153, 3. Tony Giles 83-76 – 159, 4. Bruce Levassuer 81-79 – 160, 5. Tom Sheets 88-84 – 172, 6. Wayne Strause 82-93 – 175, 7. John Rameriz 101-98 – 199, 8. Bob Hanson 101-114 -- 216

Women: 1. Teri Terrill 112-119 -- 231

