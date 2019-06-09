George Lohman Muscatine City Golf Tournament
At Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, Par 72
Championship flight: 1. Bryan Lemkau 73-67 – 140, 2. J.T. McKee 71-71 – 142, 3. Sam Hermann 69-74 – 143, 4. Tom Norton 70-73 – 143, 5. Adam McNamara 74-73 – 147, 6. Bryce Howard 74-74 – 148, 7. Nick 8. Axtell 74-74 – 148, 9. Josh Anderson 73-75 – 148, 10. Matt Randleman 70-81 – 151
First flight: 1. Dillon Cooney 76-68 – 144, 2. Lucas Jordan 76-78 – 154, 3. Scott Schultz 77-77 – 154, 4. Brad Gosset 76-78 – 154, 5. Troy Payne 77-78 – 155, 6. Dan McFate 79-76 – 155, 7. Dave Schurke 77-79 – 156, 8. JT Manjoine 79-77 – 156, 9. Andrew Leopard 79-79 – 158, 10. Tim Peters 79-80 – 159, 11. Kevin Custis 77-84 – 161, 12. Josh Hutton 79-82 – 161, 13. Adam Hutton 78-85 – 163
Second flight: 1. Tyler Lothspeich 82-76 – 158, 2. Ethan Schroeder 83-79 – 162, 3. Rad Sheets 83-79 – 162, 4. John Peters 82-81 – 163, 5. Nick Morgan 84-79 – 163, 6. Brett Cunningham 82-82 – 164, 7. Brance Rivera 82-83 – 165, 8. Luke Meeker 83-82 – 165, 9. Adam Belcher 81-95 – 176
Third flight: 1. Trey Sanders 86-78 – 164, 2. Brad Davis 87-80 – 167, 3. Kyle Tomlin 89-78 – 167, 4. Rod Smock 87-80 – 167, 5. Bradie Smock 87-81 – 168, 6. Jared Blaesing 85-85 – 170, 7. Ben Tjaden 85-85 – 170, 8. John Sackfield 86-84 – 170, 9. Marcos Estrada 90-81 – 171, 10. Chris Haskin 90-81 – 171, 11. Jeff Wenger 83-90 – 173, 12. Darrin McFate 85-89 – 174, 13. Tanner Hond 89-87 – 176, 14. Tyler Fowler 89-87 – 176, Bryan Dahl 90-86 – 176
Fourth flight: 1. Mike Raushenberg 93-84 – 177, 2. Andrew Steahr 93-87 – 180, 3. Doug Custis 91-91 – 182, 4. Rusty Clester 100-83 – 183, 5. Dustin Kiddoo 92-94 – 186, 6. Matt Rivera 93-93 – 186, 7. Dexter Bieri 100-86 – 186, 8. Nate Brockhouse 95-92 – 187, 9. Jason Gregory 99-90 – 189, 10. Leo Loos 91-99 – 190, 11. Corey Tomlin 98-93 – 191, 12. Bryan Keefe 101-90 – 191 13. Mitch Thompson 91-101 – 192, 14. Sean Olson 99-94 – 193, 15. Joe Manjoine 92-106 – 198, 16. Eric Wagner 47-49 – 198, 17. Chris Miller 98-106 – 204, 18. Doug Byrket 107-101 – 208, 19. Ron Ziehl 105-116 -- 221
Senior first flight: 1. Mark Hutchings 72-75 – 147, 2. Steve Graham 74-80 – 154, 3. Jay Lohman 79-75 – 154, 4. Jeff Hanssen 79-78 – 157, 5. Jon Nietzel 78-85 – 163, 6. Charlie Greenwald 83-80 – 163, 7. John Freilinger 80-87 – 167
Senior second flight: 1. Pat McFate 82-76 – 158, 2. Gerald Whisler 83-75 – 158, 3. Dave Keeler 82-79 – 161, 4. Dennis Lohman 84-78 – 162, 5. Dave Anderson 86-86 – 172, 6. Mike Snyder 86-87 – 173, 7. John Kramer 87-97 – 174, 8. Bob Davis 86-88 – 174, 9. Jeff Vitek 89-89 – 178, 10. Brad Soukup 88-92 – 180, 11. Larry Willits 91-89 – 180, 12. Dan Freeman 89-96 – 185
Senior third flight:1. Pedro Ramirez 93-86 – 179, 2. Erron Livingston 86-94 – 180, 3. Tom Randleman 94-88 – 182, 4. Jack Wulf 96-89 – 185, 5. Randy Austin 93-94 – 187, 6. Brian Krueger 96-92 – 188, 7. John Priest 97-102 – 199, 8. Craig Weber 101-108 – 209
Super senior: 1. Doug Roelle 77-76 – 153, 2. Jeff Finn 75-78 – 153, 3. Tony Giles 83-76 – 159, 4. Bruce Levassuer 81-79 – 160, 5. Tom Sheets 88-84 – 172, 6. Wayne Strause 82-93 – 175, 7. John Rameriz 101-98 – 199, 8. Bob Hanson 101-114 -- 216
Women: 1. Teri Terrill 112-119 -- 231
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.