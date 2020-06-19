Gingerich, Lehman lead Comets past Wildcats

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Expect the West Liberty softball team to ascend the Class 3A state rankings next week.
Coming off a 5-3 road win over 3A fourth-ranked Anamosa on Thursday night, the eighth-ranked Comets needed to take care of business against the Durant Wildcats on Friday night in West Liberty to solidify a higher ranking.
The Comets had no difficulty, using a six-run third inning to propel them to a 10-0 win in five innings over 2A 15th-ranked Durant.
Durant had won its opener against Iowa City Regina and lost just 6-5 to 10th-ranked Northeast on Thursday night. It just didn't have any answers for West Liberty's lineup or pitching.
The biggest at-bat came in that third inning.
With the bases loaded and two runs already in, leadoff hitter Haylee Lehman drove a 1-1 pitch into the gap in right-center. The senior and Drake recruit hustled all the way around for an inside-the-park grand slam to put the Comets in front 9-0.
“It felt great,” Lehman said. “Coach (Chad Libby) and I have been working on sitting back and staying confident and collected in the box.”
Sophomore Sailor Hall started the Comets’ third by drawing a walk. Junior Isabel Morrison followed with a blast that one-hopped against the left-center fence for a double. Both runners would score on a Janey Gingerich base hit.
Gingerich also pitched for the Comets (3-0, 3-0 RVC).
The junior allowed just two Wildcat hits and took care of business by herself in the early going. Gingerich struck out the Durant (1-2, 1-2 RVC) leadoff hitter to open the game, her only strikeout. Then, she caught a line-drive by sophomore Ally Happ before snagging a pop fly by Allie Poston for the final out of the first.
After that, the West Liberty gloves went to work. The Comets recorded 12 outs on Wildcat ground balls throughout the game.
“(Janey) has learned a lot, even since last year,” Libby said. “She’s a year older, she understands how to pitch, and we’re working through that. She’s gotten to be a smarter pitcher and today did a nice job of hitting her spots and keeping hitters off balance."
Offensively, West Liberty finished with 10 hits. Lehman was 4-for-4 with five RBIs and scored three runs.
Durant tried a number of different defensive alignments against the Comet leadoff hitter, even at one point going without a right fielder to have an extra infielder, but Lehman found holes in the defense every time.
“I’ve seen a bunch of different defenses being played against me this year,” Lehman said, “so we’ve been working on what to do in certain situations.”
West Liberty took third at the 3A state tournament a season ago, and has its sights set on being back in Fort Dodge to end this season.
“We’ve had a tough first three games in the conference,” Libby said. “It was nice to come out and play well.
"Last night (against Anamosa) we scored right away and were on top throughout. Tonight, we were a little slower to score, but I told the girls, I like the fact that no matter how those things happen, it doesn’t really affect us and we were able to get contributions from all different people whether it was last night or tonight.”
