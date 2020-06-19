Gingerich, Lehman lead Comets past Wildcats

Gingerich also pitched for the Comets (3-0, 3-0 RVC).

The junior allowed just two Wildcat hits and took care of business by herself in the early going. Gingerich struck out the Durant (1-2, 1-2 RVC) leadoff hitter to open the game, her only strikeout. Then, she caught a line-drive by sophomore Ally Happ before snagging a pop fly by Allie Poston for the final out of the first.

After that, the West Liberty gloves went to work. The Comets recorded 12 outs on Wildcat ground balls throughout the game.

“(Janey) has learned a lot, even since last year,” Libby said. “She’s a year older, she understands how to pitch, and we’re working through that. She’s gotten to be a smarter pitcher and today did a nice job of hitting her spots and keeping hitters off balance."

Offensively, West Liberty finished with 10 hits. Lehman was 4-for-4 with five RBIs and scored three runs.

Durant tried a number of different defensive alignments against the Comet leadoff hitter, even at one point going without a right fielder to have an extra infielder, but Lehman found holes in the defense every time.