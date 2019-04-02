Muscatine's girls golf coach Tom Randleman asks his team a simple question often. He expects the answer to be almost an involuntary reaction.
"Where else would you rather be than on a golf course on a beautiful day?" Randleman asks.
The Muskies have some big expectations to live up to after obtaining victory at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament. One wouldn't know it though by being around the team.
Especially after a winter that seemed to never end, the Muscatine girls golf team is just happy to be on a golf course with each other.
Coach Randleman's team lost Paige Miller from last year's conference-winning squad. Miller is now playing for Minnesota State University. But, at least for now, this year's team isn't putting too much pressure on itself to fill that void, however large it may be.
"We lost a player that was usually a medalist every meet. We have to pick up the slack to make up those strokes and that’s important," Randleman said, "I’m excited about this year, I think we can do some good things. Are we going to be good early? No. We’re going to have to learn as we go and we’ll get better as the season goes on."
As for the returning members of the team, they're well aware of what it takes to get back to where last season ended. However, they don't let that get in the way of their coach's mantra.
"I just want to play in as many meets as I can," senior Sarah McKillip said. "I want to do as well, if not better than I did last year. I feel like our team kind of peaked last year and that was a lot of fun. I just want to have a repeat of that."
Having fun while winning is the goal of every team. But most choose one over the other and let the pieces fall into place. The Muscatine girls golf team has stuck an appealing equilibrium.
“I try to tell the girls before every meet ‘Even though you’re having a bad day, any time you see a teammate make sure you smile and wave,'" junior Ellie Howard said, "It should lift you up because we’re all out here trying to do our best for each other."
Last season, Howard registered a 100.33 18-hole average, the lowest of the Muskies' returnees.
Muscatine stands to do a fair amount of shuffling this season.
"A lot of teams in our conference struggle to get six or eight people out and we have 23, so that’s a plus for us," Randleman said.
Such a large number might make some coaches a little anxious, but Randleman embraces it.
"Especially (with) the freshmen we have a lot of raw talent, we have a lot of people that want to learn the game of golf, which is encouraging for the program," he said.
But while the freshmen are sure to go through their growing pains in their first season of varsity golf, the conference championship lives vividly in the minds of others.
"(Winning the conference meet) was my favorite moment," Howard said, "Our coach came out in a golf cart and about ran me over because he was so excited. He said, ‘You can’t tell anybody, but we just won conference.’”
So the Muscatine girls golf team is trying to simultaneously repeat past successes while going through a bit of a rebuilding phase for the program.
Normally, that would bring a lot of pressure onto the team's members. But don't tell the Muskies that, they're just glad to be out there.
