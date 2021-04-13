Golf success spans generations for Meerdinks

In her winning effort, Elyse scored a perfect 10 for her chipping.

In all, 10 girls qualified to compete at Augusta out of an initial field of several thousand.

For grandpa Meerdink, his golf story, one that includes nearly qualifying for the Masters as an amateur in the 1960s, also includes a chapter roaming the courses in Muscatine.

"I lived in Muscatine a long time," Meerdink said. "And played a lot of golf there at the old Park Lane course ... we moved out that way and I was real close to the Park Lane clubhouse. And we were real close to Geneva, too.

"My grandpa and dad started a long line golfers there. I think he won the Geneva men's championship in about 1925 and then my dad came along and won it so many times I lost track. He must have won it 12 or 13 times."

But for as much success as he's had golfing, watching the next generation find success is every bit as fulfilling for Meerdink, if not more so.

In fact, it was almost by design.