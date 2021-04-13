Golf success spans generations for Meerdinks

Considered by some to be one of the best golfers to have played around the Muscatine area, Barry Meerdink's love of the sport has become something of a family heirloom.
Meerdink, who now resides in Austin, Tex., recently watched his granddaughter, Elyse, win the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Course prior to the playing of this year's Masters tournament.
"I didn't get to attend in person," the elder Meerdink said, "but I was following on TV as best I could."
Elyse Meerdink, 12, of Tampa, Fla., won the 10 and 11-year-old age group competition.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, registration and several levels of qualifying for the event dates back to 2019, so the age groups carried over.
"It was a great thing for Elyse, it's quite an accomplishment," said her grandfather.
Winning the competition was a reward for not only countless hours of practice on Elyse's part, but also lots of running around by her parents, Trent (Barry's son) and wife Joyce.
"They spend a lot of time - it takes a lot of time - going to all these tournaments," Barry Meerdink said. "Even through COVID hit, they've managed to get in some golf."
The competition called for contestants to hit two drives, two chips and two putts, and shots were assigned a 1 to 10 point value.
In her winning effort, Elyse scored a perfect 10 for her chipping.
In all, 10 girls qualified to compete at Augusta out of an initial field of several thousand.
For grandpa Meerdink, his golf story, one that includes nearly qualifying for the Masters as an amateur in the 1960s, also includes a chapter roaming the courses in Muscatine.
"I lived in Muscatine a long time," Meerdink said. "And played a lot of golf there at the old Park Lane course ... we moved out that way and I was real close to the Park Lane clubhouse. And we were real close to Geneva, too.
"My grandpa and dad started a long line golfers there. I think he won the Geneva men's championship in about 1925 and then my dad came along and won it so many times I lost track. He must have won it 12 or 13 times."
But for as much success as he's had golfing, watching the next generation find success is every bit as fulfilling for Meerdink, if not more so.
In fact, it was almost by design.
"I learned the ropes (in Muscatine) and finally got out on the tour," he said. "It was a good experience, but I looked at it and said 'It might take a little while (to make it on tour),' and I was married and had two kids at the time, and it was tough being away all the time.