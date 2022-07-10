Cooney fends of Lemkau, field to win City of Muscatine Golf Championship

The 16 years Dillon Cooney waited to win the George Lohman City of Muscatine Golf Championship seemed to pale in comparison to the last two holes leading up to his first tournament title.

Cooney, 32, was one of three golfers to shoot a 68 during Saturday's first round. He followed it up with a 73 Sunday to finish on top as the field was crowded behind his final 141 at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.

Five-time champion Bryan Lemkau finished two back, but pushed Cooney up until the end.

"It was tough," Cooney said. "When I birdied (hole) 12, I took a four-shot lead. But the wind just howled on 13 ... and I hit it in the water and Bryan hit it within about two feet. I thought he had he an ace.

"Everything changed after that. Bryan missed a birdie putt and then missed the comeback for par. I couldn't believe it, he's one of the best putters I've ever seen."

Cooney did his part to increase the drama, too.

The 2022 champ had a two-stroke lead going into the final hole and hit an 8-iron from a little over 150 yards out that ended up sailing over the green and forced him to take a shot from under an evergreen tree.

"It was crazy, on my two best shots of the day, the outcome was way different (than I thought it would be)," he said. "(The approach shot on 18), I thought I made it from back there. Or at least a tap in. But I air mailed it and my heart just sank. But I knew with a one shot lead at that point, Bryan would still have to make birdie, I wasn't up against the tree so I felt good about still being able to make five."

He got out and could still two-putt for a two-stroke win.

Renee Cooley ran away with the women's competition with a 168. Laura Curtis-Kramer was second with a 199.

In the other divisions, Terry Porter was the top super senior (139), Mark Hutchings was the senior champion (147) with Charlie Greenwald (158) and Brian White (171) senior flight winners.

In the open competition, Troy Payne (159), Jake Diercks (169) and Doug Byrket (180) were flight winners.

Cooney benefited from playing in the last group by virtue of sharing the Day 1 lead.

But golfers in front of him pushed for the title.

Scott Schultz and Andrew Leopard matched Lemkau's 143 to tie for second. Sam Hermann and Josh Anderson were behind them at 144. JT McKee was next at 147.

Schultz was just a shot back of the Day 1 lead with a 69 while McKee posted a 70 on Saturday.

Leopard shot a 72 on Saturday, but tallied Sunday's best individual round with a 71.

However, the newest city champion made the shots he needed to in order to fend off the competition.

"I had the lead by a few shots heading into 16," Cooney said. "But Bryan birdied 16 and 17. The 18th hole felt like a year to play.

"Fortunately for me, Bryan had a mud ball from way back and he hit a really good chip that just sort of ran away on him and the rest is history."