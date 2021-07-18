Howard claims George Lohman Muscatine City Golf Tournament

The George Lohman Muscatine City Golf Tournament was a bit of a roller coaster for Bryce Howard.
After the first day of the tournament, held more than a week ago, Howard held a three-shot lead. However, stormy weather last Sunday pushed the final round back a week.
Then in just three holes Sunday, Howard saw his lead dissipate.
Howard held it together and shot a 4-under 68 in the final round to win his first city tournament title at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.
“I was stressed out a lot,” said Howard of having to wait the extra week for the final round. “It was definitely nerve-wracking. I lost some hours of sleep, but now it’s like ‘Dang, I won the city tournament.’”
Howard won the tournament by three strokes over Dillon Cooney and seven-time winner Bryan Lemkau, who won the event in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
All three would end the final day with 68s, each going for a 35 on the front 9 and 33 on the back. Howard ended the tournament at 12-under, a tournament record, while Cooney and Lemkau finished at 9-under.
“It means a lot to me to win it,” said Howard, who golfs at the collegiate level at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. “I’ve struggled out here in the past, I’ve been really tentative and afraid to score. I’ve played with Bryan pretty much every year and seen what he’s been able to do.
“I just went out today and tried to replicate that.”
A cardback tie-breaker gave Cooney second place over Lemkau.
Just prior to the championship division coming in, it took Mark Hutchings two playoff holes to beat Dennis Lohman in the Senior Championship after each was tied after 36 holes at 148.
“It wasn’t very pretty,” Hutchings said. “Made two pars (in the playoff) and ended up winning it … I was hoping I would have a good score at the end of the day, but it ended up being much better than last week.
“To be with our friends and that was great. (The tournament) had some more sponsors involved than in year’s past and we had maybe 20, 30 more people this year. We're trying to build it a little more and get it back to what it used to be … There aren’t that many stroke tournaments around, so this one is really important to me. I’ve played in it for 30 or 40 years, something like that. I will make it a priority.”
Lohman went 73-75 for his two-day scores while it took a huge effort by Hutchings to complete the comeback after his 77 on Day 1 of the tournament. It took a 71 in the final round and two playoff holes for Hutchings to claim the win after both went for par on the first.
Bruce Levasseur won the Super Senior division with a 74 and 73. He beat Jim Kill by a shot.
In the Ladies Division, Renee Cooley won with a 177 total after trailing by five strokes after the opening round to Mary Zeimet, who shot an 86 last Saturday before turning in an 86 for the final round. Cooley’s 86 edged Zeimet by a stroke.
“This is my first win here,” Cooley said. “The course is in great shape. Mary Zeimet was great competition, it was close, but it feels good to win.
"Our group had a very encouraging, confidence-building round. There was good camaraderie among our group.”
Cooley beat a 10-person field, the largest in tournament history for that division.
Tyson Koch’s 162 won the first flight of the Senior Division, Jon Nietzel took second (166) while Championship flight winners included Adam Belcher (148, first flight), Steve Porter (second flight) and Ben Tjaden (164 third flight).
In the championship flight, Howard dropped a shot at the par-4 fourth. Cooney, meanwhile, made birdies on three of the first four holes and Lemkau gained a stroke by making a two at the par-3 third.
Howard, though, would birdie three of the final five holes on the front nine, giving him the same advantage he had to start the round.
Once Howard was able to stave off the early run by his top two competitors, it was just the matter of stringing together consistent hits and using his first day lead to his advantage.
“On the (back 9) I did the same thing I did last Saturday,” Howard said. “I wanted to get a birdie every three holes … I just told myself, 'Don’t get yourself in too much trouble, play aggressive, don’t play tentative,’
"Being tied with Dillon after four holes was a kick in the butt for sure, but I just wanted to stay steady and get a few back.”