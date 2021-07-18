Howard claims George Lohman Muscatine City Golf Tournament

“I just went out today and tried to replicate that.”

A cardback tie-breaker gave Cooney second place over Lemkau.

Just prior to the championship division coming in, it took Mark Hutchings two playoff holes to beat Dennis Lohman in the Senior Championship after each was tied after 36 holes at 148.

“It wasn’t very pretty,” Hutchings said. “Made two pars (in the playoff) and ended up winning it … I was hoping I would have a good score at the end of the day, but it ended up being much better than last week.

“To be with our friends and that was great. (The tournament) had some more sponsors involved than in year’s past and we had maybe 20, 30 more people this year. We're trying to build it a little more and get it back to what it used to be … There aren’t that many stroke tournaments around, so this one is really important to me. I’ve played in it for 30 or 40 years, something like that. I will make it a priority.”

Lohman went 73-75 for his two-day scores while it took a huge effort by Hutchings to complete the comeback after his 77 on Day 1 of the tournament. It took a 71 in the final round and two playoff holes for Hutchings to claim the win after both went for par on the first.