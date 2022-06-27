JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: Rookie Gotterup looking for storybook outing

Chris Gotterup knows the script well.

A young golfer gets an exemption to play in the John Deere Classic and it eventually turns into a lucrative PGA Tour career.

Thanks to JDC executive director Clair Peterson, that story has been told and retold — through players such as defending JDC champ Lucas Glover, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and numerous others — in his 20 years leading the local event.

Gotterup wouldn’t mind adding his chapter to that book. He comes into this week’s $7.1 million event as one of the sponsor exemptions in the limelight as he begins what he hopes is a budding professional golf career.

“Obviously there are a lot of good stories coming from this tournament,” said Gotterup of the exemptions-to-riches tales. “In college, this was one of the tournaments the guys eyeballed and wanted to get into.

“Everybody knows that John Deere cares about the sponsor exemptions a lot and the opportunity it provides for players like me and, you know like Jordan Spieth who came on the scene here.”

More often than not, the players in the field on sponsor exemptions aren’t around to play the weekend. The majority of them since the tournament moved to Deere Run in 2000 have missed the 36-hole cut.

But there have been those exceptions. David Gossett turned an invite into the field into a 2001 title. Charles Howell III placed third after receiving a 2000 invite. Greg Kraft finished T5 in 2010 and Viktor Hovland broke out with a T16 in 2019.

Whatever the future holds for any of these guys, the present is what matters for them when they get their invites into the field.

“It’s huge,” said Gotterup of getting a spot in the 156-man field. “Without this, I’d probably be sitting on my couch playing Xbox and waiting for Q-School. The sponsor exemption gives me a chance to get a lot of experience playing in a real-deal tournament. This really gives me a chance to evaluate my status and know what to improve in my game.”

Gotterup passed up a chance to play on the Forme Tour in Canada, a spot he earned through PGA Tour University, as he capped an impressive collegiate career with both the Haskins and Nicklaus awards signifying the top collegiate player in the country.

Four years at Rutgers — which included two Big Ten Conference Player of the Year honors — and his final season at Oklahoma have set him up for what he hopes is a long PGA Tour career.

That could start with the experiences gained on his sponsor exemptions. This will be his fourth start on Tour in addition to making the cut at the recent U.S. Open and finishing T43. He has made cuts at the Puerto Rico Open (T7) and last week’s Travelers Championship (T35 with a final round 67). He missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

After a late arrival into the Quad-Cities on Monday cost him a chance to see the Deere Run layout in the Monday Pro-Am, Gotterup spent the day working on his game and building for what he hopes is a big week.

“On a basic note, I would like to play well,” said Gotterup while working on the range. “The last couple of weeks I made a couple of cuts, but still left a lot out there. I played some good rounds and some not-so-good ones. My goal is to put together four really solid rounds and see where that puts me.

“I know if I do that, it will put me in a good spot. I think I’m getting ready to click here. Hopefully, that’s the case.”

And who knows, it may lead to quite a story for the 22-year-old in his first John Deere Classic.

“Getting the chance to play is exciting more than anything,” Gotterup said. “There’s something about it that seems to make for an exciting finish or exciting story. I think it gives you a little inspiration that it is definitely possible. It is more fun than anything.”

