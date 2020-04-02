ON GOLF: Open cancellation could be boon for JDC

As of today, Clair Peterson sees the 2020 John Deere Classic taking place in July.
What that tournament will look like and how the 156-man field of PGA Tour professionals stacks up is yet to be determined.
A big part of those unknowns may have surfaced Thursday when there was speculation swirling that the 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George's was being canceled. That tourney is scheduled to take place the week after the landmark 50th anniversary JDC event July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run.
“No effect negatively,” said JDC tournament director Clair Peterson of what an Open Championship cancellation means to the Quad-Cities' marquee sporting event.
In fact, it might even be a boon for the $6.2 million event that traditionally has missed out on some big-name players who either choose to take off the week before a major or head across the Atlantic Ocean a week in advance to acclimate themselves.
“Speculatively, you would think that our chances to get players that perhaps haven't been here in a while — for whatever reason they haven't been here — would be eliminated and we might have a stronger field than we might have had before,” admitted Peterson.
The PGA Tour schedule has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic since the middle of March when The Players Championship was canceled after one round. Including the Players, 11 events on the PGA Tour schedule have been either postponed or out-right canceled. The Tour is scheduled to resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge May 21-24 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
With guys missing that much playing time, they have to be champing at the bit to return to action. With the Masters and PGA Championship postponed and already one World Golf Championship event canceled, there should be plenty of room on schedules for players to get in as many tournaments as possible.
And without a trip to England, a stop in the Quad-Cities might help fill a void.
“It's all speculative,” admitted Peterson, noting title sponsor Deere & Co. will not incur the expense of the chartered jet for players this year if there is a cancellation, as expected. “But I think once the Tour resumes, and we all expect it to resume, there's going to be a great appetite for players to play.
“All of their previous behaviors about how many events they want to play in a row, what the sequencing is around the majors and what weeks they might want to take off before and after the majors is all going to be different.”
Plus, there is still a lucrative FedEx Cup points race happening “and we've got 500 points waiting here for the winner,” said Peterson, noting there are also qualifiers for international team competitions heating up.
Being involved with talks with those at the PGA Tour, Peterson sounded confident that organization was doing everything possible to plan for a resumption in play at some point. A cancellation of the next block of four tournaments has not happened yet. Any word on the JDC and other late June/July events wouldn't happen until May.
But like Peterson said, it's all still speculative at this point. No one knows how the coronavirus situation plays out moving forward or even if the PGA Tour resumes play this season. If it does, will fans be allowed to congregate?
There are still so many questions that remain to be answered.
However, as of Thursday, one big hurdle that keeps the top players in the world from coming to the Quad-Cities in July may have been removed.
I hate losing another major off the Tour schedule, but if it can make for an even grander 50th John Deere Classic, I'm OK with that helping make more magic here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!