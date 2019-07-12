{{featured_button_text}}

When Frank Lickliter II holed out from the fairway for double eagle at the par-5 second in the first round of the John Deere Classic 19 years ago, TPC Deere Run officials commemorated the albatross with a plaque. 

Another metal plate likely will be dropped on the turf at Deere Run soon. 

Lucas Glover holed a 3-iron from 255 yards on the par-5 10th Friday afternoon for double eagle to vault him up the leaderboard and just two strokes behind leader Jhonattan Vegas after two rounds.

"Honestly, I was trying to hit it over short left, chip up the green, and I pushed it 5, 8 yards," Glover said. "It bounced, rolled and I guess it went in. I didn't see it. 

"I was just trying to make birdie, and I got lucky with a two."

Asked if he expected a plaque in his name, Glover brushed it off.

"Frank's was probably where he was aiming," Glover said. "No, I don't expect anything."

Glover said his only other albatross came in college. 

It was the seventh double eagle on the PGA Tour this season, tying the record for the most in a year since 1983. 

"We were all grinding at that point and trying to make the cut and be here for the weekend," Glover said. "Then we all kind of got it going."

Did they ever.

Glover and playing partners Joaquin Niemann and Seamus Power combined to shoot a best-ball score of 12-under 24 on the back side.

Besides Glover's albatross, Niemann made eagles at the par-4 13th and par-5 17th. Power eagled the par-4 14th. 

"Our scorers had a nice time I would say," Glover remarked. "They were entertained. It was fun. 

"We kind of drug each other along, got some momentum going, and yeah, we had some fun."

Glover had a 6-under 30 on the back side. He followed with the double eagle with birdies at the par-3 12th and 16th holes along with a 3 at the difficult 18th.

It puts him in the penultimate group today with Harold Varner III at 12:26 p.m.

"It's always nice to look up and the ball is going where you're looking, and I did that a lot," Glover said. "I was hitting my numbers and not much wind, and doing that here, you get a lot of birdie putts. I made a few."

