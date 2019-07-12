When Frank Lickliter II holed out from the fairway for double eagle at the par-5 second in the first round of the John Deere Classic 19 years ago, TPC Deere Run officials commemorated the albatross with a plaque.
Another metal plate likely will be dropped on the turf at Deere Run soon.
Lucas Glover holed a 3-iron from 255 yards on the par-5 10th Friday afternoon for double eagle to vault him up the leaderboard and just two strokes behind leader Jhonattan Vegas after two rounds.
"Honestly, I was trying to hit it over short left, chip up the green, and I pushed it 5, 8 yards," Glover said. "It bounced, rolled and I guess it went in. I didn't see it.
"I was just trying to make birdie, and I got lucky with a two."
Asked if he expected a plaque in his name, Glover brushed it off.
"Frank's was probably where he was aiming," Glover said. "No, I don't expect anything."
Glover said his only other albatross came in college.
It was the seventh double eagle on the PGA Tour this season, tying the record for the most in a year since 1983.
"We were all grinding at that point and trying to make the cut and be here for the weekend," Glover said. "Then we all kind of got it going."
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.
Glover and playing partners Joaquin Niemann and Seamus Power combined to shoot a best-ball score of 12-under 24 on the back side.
Besides Glover's albatross, Niemann made eagles at the par-4 13th and par-5 17th. Power eagled the par-4 14th.
"Our scorers had a nice time I would say," Glover remarked. "They were entertained. It was fun.
"We kind of drug each other along, got some momentum going, and yeah, we had some fun."
Glover had a 6-under 30 on the back side. He followed with the double eagle with birdies at the par-3 12th and 16th holes along with a 3 at the difficult 18th.
It puts him in the penultimate group today with Harold Varner III at 12:26 p.m.
"It's always nice to look up and the ball is going where you're looking, and I did that a lot," Glover said. "I was hitting my numbers and not much wind, and doing that here, you get a lot of birdie putts. I made a few."
071219-jdc-mm-001a.JPG
PGA golfer Harold Varner III tees off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-008a.JPG
Harold Varner III tees off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-012a.JPG
PGA golfer Harold Varner III smiles as he puts his gloves on during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-017a.JPG
PGA Harold Varner III gets a ride from Rules Officials Mike Peterson during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-024a.JPG
Jhonattan Vegas watches his approach shot from the 18th fairway during Friday's second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-026a.JPG
PGA golfer Jhonattan Vegas hits from the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-027a.JPG
Jhonattan Vegas putts on the green of the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic this morning at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-029a.JPG
Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to soar into the lead at the midway point of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-032a.JPG
PGA golfer Zach Johnson hits from the bunker on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-034a.JPG
PGA golfer Michael Kim hits from the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-035a.JPG
PGA golfer Brian Harman hits from the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-037a.JPG
PGA golfer Zach Johnson putts on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-040a.JPG
PGA golfer Michael Kim putts on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-041a.JPG
PGA golfer Brian Harman putts on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-044a.JPG
PGA golfer Brian Harman tees off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-046a.JPG
PGA golfer Zach Johnson tees off on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-047a.JPG
PGA golfer Michael Kim tees off on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-050a.JPG
PGA golfer Michael Kim tees off on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-051a.JPG
A large crowd watches PGA golfer Zach Johnson tee off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-053a.JPG
Matthew Mandzen, 16, and Elise Moeller, 17, of Rockford, watch golfers during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-052a.JPG
Elise Moeller, 17, of Rockford laughs during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-054a.JPG
Brady Schnell tees off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-aa-001
Jhonattan Vegas tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-002
Harold Varner III walks with his group up to the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-003
Harold Varner III lines up a putt on five during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-004
Zach Johnson watches his shot from the sixth tee box during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday. Johnson shot a 67 to finish 36 holes at 3-under and make the cut.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-005
Russell Henley waves to spectators after putting on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-006
Luke Donald walks down to the 10th fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-007
Luke Donald celebrates after sinking a long putt on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Friday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-008
The group of Michael Kim, Zach Johnson and Brian Harman had a huge following during Friday's second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Kim, the 2018 champion, missed the cut while the other two survived to the weekend.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-009
Harold Varner III hits from the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-010
Harold Varner III tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Friday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-011
Sebastian Munoz waves to spectators after putting on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-012
Matt Jones takes a swing on the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-013
Ryan Palmer walks the bridge from the fifth green to the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-014
Brian Harman walks to the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-015
Matt Jones tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-016
Spectators watch Jhonattan Vegas tee off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-017
Pat Perez tees off on 10 during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-018
Luke Donald putts on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-019
Russell Henley tees off on 10 during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-020
Sebastian Munoz tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-021
Pat Perez putts on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-022
Bill Haas tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-023
Luke Donald takes a bite of his banana after teeing of on 10 during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-024
Vaughn Taylor tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-025
Michael Kim walks with his group down to the sixth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-026
Zach Johnson walks down from the sixth tee box during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-027
Russell Henley putts on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Friday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-028
Vaughn Taylor hits on the fairway of six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-029
A plan flies over the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-030
Bill Haas hits on the fairway of six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-031
Daniel Chopra tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-032
Jhonattan Vegas tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-033
Brian Harman walks down from the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-034
Luke Donald celebrates after sinking a long putt on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-035
Ryan Palmer tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-036
Luke Donald tees off on 10 during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-037
A group of golfers make their way down the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-038
Brian Harman tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-039
Bill Haas gets ready to putt on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-040
Nate Lashley tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-041
Zach Johnson tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-042
Michael Kim tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-mm-065a.JPG
PGA golfer Jhonattan Vegas smiles after putting on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-057a.JPG
Dick Peterson, of Davenport, sits by the seventeenth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-055a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley hits on the fairway on the seventeenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-060a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley walks down the fairway of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-064a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley adjusts his hat after finishing his round during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-061a.JPG
Russell Henley chips onto the 18th green during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-056a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley hits on the fairway on the seventeenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-063a.JPG
PGA golfer Pat Perez putts on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-062a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley hits on the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-059a.JPG
Dustin Murray, of Eldridge, and his wife, Emily, watch the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-058a.JPG
Dustin Murray, of Eldridge, kisses the top of his wife, Emily’s, head as they watch the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071319-mda-qct-jdc-neighborhood-02.jpg
Alex Guapi of East Moline works directs cars to park in his friends yard for those looking attending the John Deere Classic and in need of parking on Friday in East Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071319-mda-qct-jdc-neighborhood-04.jpg
Cars found parking in residents yards along 34th Ave. in East Moline for the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 12, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071319-mda-qct-jdc-neighborhood-03.jpg
Rob Hodson is on parking duty at his parents' place in East Moline. Backyards become money-making opportunities during the busy week of the John Deere Classic as residents charge visitors for parking.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071319-mda-qct-jdc-neighborhood-01.jpg
Cynthia Borgel of Carbon Cliff and her son, Robert Deuth, direct cars to park in her father's yard on Friday in East Moline. The John Deere Classic brings crowds in search of parking space.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-jg-03.jpg
The second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-jg-02.jpg
Todd Potter putting on the eighteen green during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-jg-01.jpg
Deer run across the 17th fairway, momentarily interrupting play at TPC Deere Run during Friday's second round of the $6 million John Deere Classic.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-jg-04.jpg
The second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-080a.JPG
Kyle Stanley tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-071a.JPG
PGA golfer Adam Long putts on the green of the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-083a.JPG
Andrew Landry tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-077a.JPG
PGA golfer Kyle Stanley lines up a putt on the green of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-075a.JPG
PGA golfer Denny McCarthy reacts after hitting from the rough on the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-072a.JPG
PGA golfer Nick Taylor lines up a putt on the green of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-076a.JPG
PGA golfer Kyle Stanley walks up the fairway of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-082a.JPG
Andrew Landry tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-079a.JPG
PGA golfer Andrew Landry putts on the green of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-067a.JPG
Spectators watch the tee on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-069a.JPG
PGA golfer Chris Stroud putts on the green of the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-078a.JPG
PGA golfer Andrew Landry putts on the green of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-090a.JPG
A turkey walks across the fairway of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-074a.JPG
A spectator with a umbrella along the fairway of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-081a.JPG
PGA golfer Andrew Landry tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-084a.JPG
PGA golfer Andrew Landry walks down the fairway of the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-aa-043
Ryan Armour tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-044
Spectators cross the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-045
Andrew Landry tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-046
Pretty Herbeck of Fulton, Illinois, walks with his son Jase, 5, on his shoulders during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-047
A John Deere 9520RX tractor is seen on display hooked up to a 2660VT tillage tool during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-048
Spectators watch the eight fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-049
A creek below the bridge from the fifth green to the sixth tee box is seen during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-050
Stockton ‘King of the Double Bogie’ Butterfield of Davenport sits with a golf ball in a golf club throne during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-051
A golf club throne is seen outside the family zone during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-052
Trevor Cooper of Norman, Oklahoma, putts with a John Deere 17G Compact Excavator during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-053
Phil Hess of Manchester, Iowa, looks to his son, Ian, 7, while watching golfers putt on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-054
A spectator walks along the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-055
Spectators watch the ninth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-056
Spectators walk along the ninth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-057
A man walks by a display of John Deere equipment during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-058
Kyle Stanley tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-059
Ray Leng of Aledo putts with a John Deere 17G Compact Excavator during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-060
Spectators walk from the ninth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-061
Dan Koerner of Joliet, Illinois, sits in a golf club throne during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-062
Dana Koerner of Iowa City sits in a golf club throne during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-063
Troy Merritt tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-064
Golfers walk down the fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-065
Spectators watch the eight fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-066
A golfer waits to putt during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-067
Spectators walk down the cart path along the ninth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-068
A turkey runs across the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-jg-06.jpg
Lucas Glover putts on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday afternoon at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-jg-05.jpg
PGA golfer Lucas Glover tosses a ball on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.