071219-jdc-mm-054a.JPG

Brady Schnell tees off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Brady Schnell went on a pretty wild ride over the past two days at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

It didn’t end quite the way he hoped, however, as the former Bettendorf resident narrowly missed the cut in the John Deere Classic.

"Inconsistency, dumb mistakes," Schnell said in assessing his fifth trip to the JDC. "I made some nice putts, but I just wasn’t consistent enough."

In the first 36 holes of the tournament, Schnell managed to chalk up two eagles and nine birdies. Ordinarily, that would be enough to put a player at or near the top of the leaderboard.

But Schnell also mixed in nine bogeys and a double bogey to finish at 2-under-par 140. The 36-hole cut came at 3 under.

Schnell’s roller coaster ride began Thursday when he bogeyed the first hole, then registered an eagle on the second. Four holes later, he mixed in a double bogey and carded a 1-over 72.

It continued Friday when he birdied six of the first 11 holes, then seemingly spoiled his hopes of making the cut with bogeys on Nos. 5 and 6 (his 14th and 15th holes of the day). He abruptly revived those hopes by holing out from 131 yards away for an eagle on No. 8.

"It was cool to be right back in it from one golf shot," Schnell said. "I had the momentum going into the last hole and just couldn’t get it done."

A bogey on No. 9 ended his hopes of staying around for Saturday and Sunday.

The Schnell family is now 1-for-12 in trying to make the cut in the JDC.

Brady’s father, Curt, the former pro at Crow Valley Golf Club, played in the tournament seven times when it was located at Oakwood Country Club. Curt, now the pro and co-owner at Okoboji View Golf Course in Spirit Lake, Iowa, missed the cut every time.

Brady managed to tie for 57th in his first JDC in 2007 but missed the cut while playing on sponsor exemptions in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

"It’s a place I’d like to do well," Schnell said. "A few more friends and family out here. It plays into it a little bit. You put more pressure on yourself, and you’ve got to handle it the best you can. … I just didn’t handle it very well."

Schnell earned his PGA Tour card this year at the age of 34 but is facing an uphill battle to keep it. He has made the cut in only six of 18 tournaments and is 188th on the FedExCup points list.

"It’s something I would love to continue doing obviously," he said. "These guys are awfully good, and at the moment it appears I’m not quite good enough to keep up with them. But I’ll keep working hard and hopefully something will turn."

