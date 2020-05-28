UPDATED: John Deere Classic cancellation will hurt the Quad-City economy, but tourism officials 'deeply respect the decision'

The John Deere Classic is another regional event to be lost due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Silvis-based tournament was to be the fifth on the PGA Tour's revised schedule. It was scheduled for July 9-12, but Illinois will still limit gatherings to 50 people at that point.
“Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Clair Peterson in a statement. “While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large.”
The loss of the yearly event will leave an economic void in the Quad-Cities economy. The 2019 event hosted more than 80,000 patrons who generated $31.3 million in direct economic impact to the region and another $23 million indirectly, according to tournament figures.
Dave Herrell, CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said Thursday’s announcement was “incredibly disappointing” but understandable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We understand and deeply respect the decision the John Deere Classic and John Deere and the PGA Tour had to make on this one,” Herrell said.
Those three entities didn’t “want to put people in harm’s way and that’s a very responsible decision. From a business perspective and our community, it’s a tough one. The economics of it in terms of what that significant of an event brings to the region is huge and that’s sobering news.”
Paul Rumler, CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, said he looks forward to the tournament returning to the area next summer as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted yet another event.
“I know that the officials made a decision in the best interest of everyone involved. The area businesses have supported this event for 49 years and will continue to do so,” Rumler said.
Herrell said the 50th tournament, now happening in 2021, will be an event the Quad-Cities community can rally around. Rumler and Herrell point to the tournament’s Birdies for Charity program continuing without the golf event this year as a benefit for the region to support local organizations.
Tournament director Clair Peterson outlined how the program is operating this year last week during a virtual event hosted by the Quad-Cities Chamber.
"The tournament will, however, continue its commitment to the 2020 Birdies for Charity campaign, including a promise to deliver at least a 5 percent bonus to all participating organizations. Last year, the tournament raised $13.8 million for 543 organizations," according to the statement on the John Deere Classic’s website.
That was a record year for Birdies for Charity.
“Our top priority is the health and well-being of players, fans, volunteers and support staff of the John Deere Classic,” said Mara Downing, Vice President Global Brand and Communication. “We know this announcement will come as a disappointment to the Quad-City area and to the broader golf community. We look forward to celebrating the 50th playing of the tournament in 2021.”
Birdies for Charity participants can get printable forms on the website — www.birdiesforcharity.com — for pledges.
Jen Hartmann, director of strategic and public relations for Deere & Co., said in a statement Thursday that the Moline-based company was proud of its longstanding partnerships that make the tournament possible, as well as the annual event raising millions for local charities.
“In light of all the challenges this year, we’re proud of the tournament’s commitment to the local community and look forward to joining them in support of their charitable efforts through Birdies for Charity,” she said. “We also look forward to next year’s 50th playing of the John Deere Classic and returning to TPC Deere Run for what we expect to be the best tournament yet.”
But the short-term economic hit from losing the John Deere Classic is another challenge for the regional economy, especially hotels and restaurants. And it is another loss that also impacts the quality of life for local residents, such as the loss of other sporting events.
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 will be a virtual race this year and RAGRAI, the bike race across Iowa which had a planned stop in Clinton this year, has also been canceled. The Quad-City Storm canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, the Quad City Steamwheelers canceled its 2020 season after one game and the Quad Cities River Bandits have yet to play a game this year. That is in addition to losing other yearly events, such as the Missouri Valley college basketball tournament at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Herrell said there are no dollar figures on the loss of all of those events for the regional economy.
“We just don’t have the analysis or data yet. It’s not a prudent business decision to put numbers out there that we can’t defend. All I can tell you is that it’s substantial, it’s got ripple effects in many sectors within our economy,” he said.
And while the annual event is lost for 2020, the economy is starting to reopen in Iowa and Illinois as both states welcome more in-person business back in the coming days.
“We want local people to experience what the Quad-Cities has to offer and to focus on those local assets that we have in our community that are very unique and special, so instilling that consumer confidence in the market so that people feel safe and they feel that these are assets that we can experience in our community will be that first cog in the wheel for tourism,” Herrell said.
Another piece of that wheel is welcoming tourists from a 150-mile radius of the Quad-Cities, a trip that can be made by driving.
“The people that are within maybe a 150-mile radius that are families that maybe just want to get out of their homes and go and experience something new and there is a lot of pent up demand for that.”
