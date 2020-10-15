Gordon earns top-10 finish at MAC meet

Muscatine's Nos. 2, 3 and 4 runners were separated by only eight seconds. Logan Kirchner was 24th, Trevor Diederichs 25th and Aidan Armstrong 28th.

"I knew it'd be tough to break into the top two this year," Foxen said. "North Scott is a program on the rise and did a good job. It was evident in the first mile they were going to take third.

"Our guys ran a good race, but North Scott ran really well."

Between now and next week, Foxen said the Muskies need to find a little bit more consistency throughout the race.

"We had some good performances on our team, but we need to put together a more complete race," he said. "If we can get our No. 4 guy to move up some and our No. 5 a little closer to that next group of guys, the results will be a lot better."

The Muscatine girls were seventh with 199 points. PV nipped state-ranked Bettendorf for the title, 44-50.

Karly Ricketts led the Muskies with a 28th-place finish in 22:11. Taya Melendez was 34th (22:25) and Gwen Kuhl 38th (23:25).

