Grant Pippert was always aware of the tradition of the Muscatine baseball program.
“Growing up, Muscatine was always a solid program,” Pippert said. “There are a lot of people in the community who really want to see the program thrive.”
He grew up in Van Horne and played high school baseball for Benton Community High School, so those observations were always from afar. Now, Pippert will have a chance to see the program up close.
Pippert was approved at Monday night's school board meeting as Muscatine’s new baseball coach, replacing Edwin Colón, who stepped down for family reasons.
“(Activities director) Mike (Morgan) and the facilities are fantastic,” Pippert said. “Everybody I talked to was just great from teachers to admin to other coaches. … You can tell there’s a lot of Muskie pride around the town.”
Pippert spent the last 10 years teaching and coaching in the Denver area, where he was an assistant football, track and baseball coach.
He rose through the coaching ranks in baseball, and Pippert says that’s because he grew up in a baseball community and learned from “a lot of great baseball minds,” including Nick Zumsande, who coached Muscatine Community College to a 431-195 record from 1988-2000.
Most recently, Pippert served as the head baseball coach at Vista Peak Preparatory in Aurora, Colorado. He compiled a 26-30 record at the school from 2015-18, including an 11-8 season in his final year at the helm.
The Muskies went 54-75 in four seasons under Colon, though they improved each year until a disappointing 6-24 season a year ago. Muscatine lost only three seniors off that team.
Pippert moved to Muscatine in January to get back to Iowa to raise his family. However, he hasn't been allowed to speak with Muscatine players until the hire was official Monday, though it’s been in the works for weeks.
He will mold his style to that of his players, but one thing has always been true about Pippert’s teams: They’re aggressive on the bases.
“I believe in the last couple of years (my teams) led Class 5A Colorado in stolen bases,” Pippert said. “Just clean, good, solid aggressive baseball.”
Pippert already has spoken with former coaches Bob Leech and Colón to get a feel for the program.
So, what was the biggest takeaway from those conversations?
“Just (embracing) that alumni base, all of those successful players that have come through from Brance Rivera to (Nathan) Panther,” Pippert said. “We know what Muscatine is capable of and (we’re) embracing those expectations and trying to rejuvenate that a little bit.”
He will be surrounded by familiar faces. Colón's entire coaching staff will be retained. Randy Rosa will serve as the varsity assistant, Jesse Owens will be the head sophomore coach and Dave Logel will be the sophomore assistant.
Still, for as much as Pippert wants to embrace the program’s past success, he’s ready to build on it.
“Peaking at the right time and playing in late July,” Pippert said, “those things I’d like to get back to. Hopefully, we develop our own stories moving forward where 20 years from now people are talking about some of the kids who go through the program.”
