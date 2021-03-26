Griffin seeks to leave own mark on Indians

An old adage in basketball states that a team can only be as good as its point guard.
For Wapello High School, having a do-it-all point guard in Maddox Griffin sets the bar very high for the team's potential.
And when Wapello’s season was on the line, the Indians looked to Griffin, the Muscatine Journal’s Player of the Year, to save it.
“He had a great season, the kid works very, very hard to be a good player,” Wapello head coach Ken Spielbauer said. “He worked all summer, he plays for Iowa Prep (AAU team), a lot of hours were put into him getting this far. But he’s realizing he can still get better, and that’s the most important thing."
Wapello’s current star was in eighth grade when Trenton Massner guided the Indians to state in 2018, but hopes to follow Massner's lead with a successful collegiate career after leaving his own mark on the Wapello program.
Massner just turned in an all-conference season in the Southland Conference, leading Northwestern State (Louisiana) in scoring with over 13 points per game. He is the latest in a string of successful guards to come out of Wapello.
“We want to be back in the same position next season,” Griffin said. “The younger guys coming up, they love it as much as the upperclassmen, so as long as we get in the gym over the offseason, I think we can get head coach Spielbauer back to state."
Griffin did a little bit of everything this season — quite a bit of it, actually — leading the Indians in scoring at 17.6 points per game. He also dished out almost half of Wapello’s total 337 assists, recording a team-high 163 of his own.
He was also three rebounds short of the team’s high mark, as the senior Smith had 145 to Griffin’s 142.
Griffin also led the team in steals with 84 and his dozen blocks were second on the team to senior Caden Thomas’ 18.
The guard turned it over only 40 times the entire season.
His prep career came from a humbling start. Griffin recorded 24 total points over the 20 games he appeared in as a freshman.
But through hard work and hours in the gym, coupled with being a true student of the game, Griffin enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign. He averaged 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.8 steals per contest as the Indians finished 9-12.
His ability to do everything on the court makes his game perfectly suited for the up-and-down modern style, but Griffin’s game utilizes aspects of basketball that spans across all eras.
Griffin displays a remarkable propensity to get into the paint and use his lanky but smooth 6-foot-3 frame and score against bigger opponents. He also shot 30% on 50 attempts from 3-point range.
But even as the mid-range jumper has fallen out of favor in recent years, it is definitely something in Griffin’s repertoire. He ended the 2020-21 season with a 56.4% mark on field goals.
It’s hard not to have an appreciation of the past.
Griffin wears the same No. 10 Indian jersey his father David did when he played under Spielbauer.
“I look up to my dad a lot and take a lot of my stuff from him,” Maddox said. “He’s always helping me out, I learned so much already from him, I hope to keep that No. 10 going through my family.”
David Griffin is now an assistant under Spielbauer.
“It’s a coach-player relationship for (Maddox and I) in the gym, I don’t put the dad hat on until we get home. There is no other basketball coach I’d want my kid to be coached by than coach Spielbauer,” David said.
But given his son’s love for the game, David’s ratio of time devoted to being coach and being dad might be close to 50-50.
“One thing that stood out the morning after (the loss to Easton Valley) was that Maddox asked if we could start going to the gym and working out,” David said. “He said he needed to work harder than he’s ever worked, because he was going to get coach Spielbauer back to Des Moines. We took (a few) days off and were back at it.
“None of us were ready for the run to be over. The kids put a lot of work in leading up to that game, we just kept grinding every week and got better each game. As a coaching staff, we really believed we were playing our best basketball … (but) Easton Valley made one more big play than we did.”
The Indians finished the season sharing the Southeast Iowa Super Conference title with Pekin, going 16-4 overall and 12-1 in conference play. Griffin was named SEISC North Division Player of the Year along with Pekin's Brady Millikin.
“I just love the game, the competitiveness,” Griffin said. “Ever since I was little, I’ve been competitive, especially with my brother (Maximillion, 13) and my friends, that’s always been my favorite part of the game.”
Wapello played only a handful of close games this season, outscoring opponents by nearly 15 points per game.
But when the Indians were down by three in the waning seconds of the Class 1A substate semifinal against Easton Valley, senior Rhett Smith grabbed an offensive rebound and only looked to one teammate: Griffin.
The junior knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the score at 48 in double overtime.
It would prove to be only temporary, though, as Easton Valley’s Porter Fuegen hit what proved to be the game-winning shot as the River Hawks advanced to the substate final 50-48.
For Griffin though, it was a big step in the direction toward leading Wapello back to the state.
Perhaps Griffin’s best on-court attribute is his sense of realizing what his team needs when it needs it.
He led Wapello in scoring in all but five games this season. But some of the games he didn’t put up team-high point totals were among his best.
In the Indians’ postseason opener against Midland, Griffin was third in scoring with 14 points behind Trenton Murray’s 22 and Caden Thomas’ 16.
Griffin, who always seems to be in range of a double — or even triple-double — finished with a career-best 15 assists as the Indians rolled to a 69-34 win. The junior also tied for the team-high in rebounds with seven.
He followed that up in the second round with a 16-point, 13-assist, 8-rebound performance when Wapello turned in a dominant 71-38 win over Calamus-Wheatland.
Murray led the team that night with 24, scoring half of those in the first quarter, often off of Griffin assists.
Griffin recorded six double-doubles in 2020-21.
“We all knew our roles,” Griffin said. “One night, it was Trenton, the next it could have been Rhett or Caden doing the scoring.