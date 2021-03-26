Griffin seeks to leave own mark on Indians

But even as the mid-range jumper has fallen out of favor in recent years, it is definitely something in Griffin’s repertoire. He ended the 2020-21 season with a 56.4% mark on field goals.

It’s hard not to have an appreciation of the past.

Griffin wears the same No. 10 Indian jersey his father David did when he played under Spielbauer.

“I look up to my dad a lot and take a lot of my stuff from him,” Maddox said. “He’s always helping me out, I learned so much already from him, I hope to keep that No. 10 going through my family.”

David Griffin is now an assistant under Spielbauer.

“It’s a coach-player relationship for (Maddox and I) in the gym, I don’t put the dad hat on until we get home. There is no other basketball coach I’d want my kid to be coached by than coach Spielbauer,” David said.

But given his son’s love for the game, David’s ratio of time devoted to being coach and being dad might be close to 50-50.