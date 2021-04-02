Growth, improvement motivates Muskies

Sophomore Taya Melendez also turned in a third-place finish at that event, running the 3,000 in 12:58.39.

However, this season is as much about growth from day to day and meet to meet perhaps as much as times, finishes and team scores.

"It's been kind of hard having fewer numbers than past years," sophomore Ella Schroeder said. "But we're working on things and starting to put some things together. There's a lot we have to work on, but we've improved each race, so it's been good for the girls to come out and get some work in.

"(Coach) Roberts brings what he's learned at the college level, his experience and brings that to practice every day. It's really helped us to find our (comfort zone)."

Mostly, the team is just glad to be back out on the track. The layoff has brought about a renewed love of not just the sport, but even the mundane routine.

"I think more people are excited to be here after missing last season," Alexis Ugarte said. "It's definitely fun being around the team again, it's fun group of people, they're all outgoing but humble.

"This group can definitely keep getting better throughout the season."

When all else fails, the Muskies know they can lean on each other.

"We're going to try and keep it fun for them and give them opportunities to be successful," Roberts said. "A number of the young kids are always talking about doing some things this summer, so that's exciting to see that enthusiasm."

