Growth, improvement motivates Muskies

While the cancellation of last season was unfortunate for everyone, it does bring the opportunity for the Muscatine High School girls track and field program to hit a symbolic reset button.
It starts from the top on down, as head coach Scott Roberts — finally — assumes the helm.
Roberts has been with the Muscatine girls cross country team for two seasons, one as co-head coach with Tim Armstrong and one on his own. Roberts was set to be the girls head track coach last season but an outdoor season never came to fruition.
When the Muskie girls team was last on the track, it advanced a lone member to the Class 4A state meet. That being the since-graduated Rylee Blake, who is now running cross county and playing softball at Millikin University in Decatur.
The familiarity with the distance runners, several of whom are carryovers from the cross country team, will certainly help while the sprints are Roberts' area of specialty.
For the Muscatine native, rebuilding the Muskie program is a unique challenge, as Roberts has previously held jobs at Ohio State University and Alabama, even working with their highly prestigious football programs.
"It's fun," Roberts said. "I've always wanted Muscatine to be at its best in track, we just need to build our culture."
Roberts likes what he sees from the youngsters on the team although they have may to take their lumps against a tough field in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
"We've got some real talented young sprinters in the group," Roberts said. "It's a small team this year, but we're changing some attitudes and things. It might take time to build our numbers up. It's a numbers game, ultimately. We're taking this year to build the foundation.
"Track and field helps all the sports. (Alabama coach) Nick Saban had me working with his football team with sprinters, getting them faster, things like that, so that I know it can be beneficial."
But the Muskies won't need to rely entirely on underclassmen.
"Our upperclassmen are very valuable to us as well," Roberts said.
Seniors Malia Washington-Cook and Olivia Harmon have turned in stellar performances in the long jump.
Both earned a top-four finish at Muscatine's Dick Washburn Invitational to open the season.
A jump of nearly 14 feet earned Washington-Cook second place while Harmon was third at 13 feet, 4½ inches.
The jumping events may prove to be a specific area of interest to Muscatine as the season goes on.
At Muscatine's home meet, sophomore Marissa Swift cleared the bar at 4 feet, 6 inches for third place.
Sophomore Taya Melendez also turned in a third-place finish at that event, running the 3,000 in 12:58.39.
However, this season is as much about growth from day to day and meet to meet perhaps as much as times, finishes and team scores.
"It's been kind of hard having fewer numbers than past years," sophomore Ella Schroeder said. "But we're working on things and starting to put some things together. There's a lot we have to work on, but we've improved each race, so it's been good for the girls to come out and get some work in.
"(Coach) Roberts brings what he's learned at the college level, his experience and brings that to practice every day. It's really helped us to find our (comfort zone)."
Mostly, the team is just glad to be back out on the track. The layoff has brought about a renewed love of not just the sport, but even the mundane routine.
"I think more people are excited to be here after missing last season," Alexis Ugarte said. "It's definitely fun being around the team again, it's fun group of people, they're all outgoing but humble.
"This group can definitely keep getting better throughout the season."
When all else fails, the Muskies know they can lean on each other.
"We're going to try and keep it fun for them and give them opportunities to be successful," Roberts said. "A number of the young kids are always talking about doing some things this summer, so that's exciting to see that enthusiasm."