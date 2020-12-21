Halftime lead crumbles in Muskie loss

After a deflating loss last Friday night that left the Muscatine Muskies looking a bit lost, Monday night’s game provided a useful guide for the team to find success going forward.
However, the Muskies weren’t able to capture a victory after a 64-57 home setback to Iowa City High. The non-conference game was originally scheduled for Dec. 5, but the contest was pushed back due to both schools doing remote learning at the time.
In the early portion of the season, the Muskies have been dealing with injury issues that have been made only more difficult to deal with by the team’s foul trouble in each of its first three games.
Muscatine junior Dante Lee made a return to the lineup after missing the 46-28 loss to the Spartans to end last week.
Lee went 6-of-10 from the field and sank two of the Muskies’ six 3-pointers en route to ending with a game-high 18. He also grabbed seven rebounds, which tied for a team high with senior Josh Dieckman.
Dieckman also enjoyed a bounce back performance after being held scoreless against the Spartans. He went 5 of 12 for 13 points.
Noah Yahn’s 14 points gave Muscatine a third player in double figures. It was the first time a trio of Muskies have reached that mark since the 69-60 loss to Central DeWitt to start the season.
Yahn, a senior, sank one of his two threes with a minute to go before halftime to give Muscatine a 27-25 lead that would stand as the halftime score, capping off a 13-6 run by MHS..
Muscatine ended with six threes on 16 attempts, the best effort of the season from beyond the arc.
“Last year, we might have had six threes in two months,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “If we start hitting threes, it’s going to make team’s come out and guard us and that will open things up for (our post players).”
Iowa City High (2-0) grabbed the lead right back on its first possession of the second half on a three from senior Kolby Kucera. The Little Hawks would then capitalize on a Muskie turnover for an easy Bryon Benton layup.
Muscatine (0-4) tied it back up at 30 on a Braden Hufford 3-pointer. Hufford ended with eight points.
After a 6-0 run by the Little Hawks, Yahn countered with a three-point play and Dieckman would add two free throws to make it 36-35 City High with two minutes left in the third.
But then Andre Miller drained two from behind the 3-point line as the Little Hawks would take an eight-point cushion into the final frame. City High made five threes in the third.
Benton led City High in scoring with 14 while Miller would add 12.
City High beat Iowa City West 77-71 in its first game of the season and was among the teams receiving votes in this week’s Class 4A Associated Press poll.
“The fact that we had three guys in double figures and Hufford was a shot away from making it four, that’s what we have to do every night,” Windham said. “We still have to handle the ball better (and) finish inside … those are the two things right now we’re still struggling with.
“We’re moving in the right direction.”
Muscatine is scheduled to return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Bettendorf.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!