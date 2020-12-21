Halftime lead crumbles in Muskie loss

Yahn, a senior, sank one of his two threes with a minute to go before halftime to give Muscatine a 27-25 lead that would stand as the halftime score, capping off a 13-6 run by MHS..

Muscatine ended with six threes on 16 attempts, the best effort of the season from beyond the arc.

“Last year, we might have had six threes in two months,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “If we start hitting threes, it’s going to make team’s come out and guard us and that will open things up for (our post players).”

Iowa City High (2-0) grabbed the lead right back on its first possession of the second half on a three from senior Kolby Kucera. The Little Hawks would then capitalize on a Muskie turnover for an easy Bryon Benton layup.

Muscatine (0-4) tied it back up at 30 on a Braden Hufford 3-pointer. Hufford ended with eight points.

After a 6-0 run by the Little Hawks, Yahn countered with a three-point play and Dieckman would add two free throws to make it 36-35 City High with two minutes left in the third.

But then Andre Miller drained two from behind the 3-point line as the Little Hawks would take an eight-point cushion into the final frame. City High made five threes in the third.