Han's rapid growth propels Comet freshman to Drake Relays

West Liberty girls track coach Mike Hart knew Rilee Han was a talent to cultivate.
Still, Hart was surprised when Han high jumped a height of 4 feet, 10 inches out of the gate to start the 2021 season.
Especially considering the circumstances.
"(It was) my first time doing high jump in two years," the Comet freshman said. "I went into it struggling to remember how to do it, but all of it came back pretty easily, and I took first that meet."
As Han continued to improve, Hart increasingly grew less surprised but more and more impressed.
"Between the weather and getting our pit ready, we didn't have a chance to practice any high jump," Hart said. "So her first practice at high jump was her first meet and she went 4-10 ... She was cheating over the bar and still clearing that height, I was like 'OK, this could be a fun year.' Since then we've just been fine-tuning stuff and building confidence.
"With Rilee, seeing that progress and growth happen rapidly, she picks up on verbal cues and understands the language. She's getting to the point where she can feel it more and not having to rely on me."
Still just a freshman, Han cleared 5-2 and change on multiple occasions, a height good enough to qualify her for the Drake Relays, which get under way today in Des Moines.
"I honestly never thought I'd get here," Han said. "I didn't expect it. It just sort of happened. It's a really very, very cool experience to be able to do this. It was difficult, but I think you always have to push for more."
Even after sealing her ticket to Drake, however, Han still went out and set a new personal best of 5-3 in Durant on Tuesday night.
"I went from 5-2 and wanted to keep setting new PRs," said Han. "I went beyond that standard and prayed that I could get over."
"She jumped 5-3, but she's got a lot more to go," Hart said. "I'm just really excited that she got to Drake as a freshman."
Han is one of four freshmen to qualify in the high jump, and one of four athletes West Liberty will take the to the relays.
The state leader in the event thus far in 2021 is Miracle Ailes of Keokuk with a jump of 5-8.
Junior Macy Daufeldt will compete in the long jump for West Liberty, with a season best jump of 17-9¾.
If Han is looking for a successful template, Daufeldt has already laid out a pretty good one after she qualified for Drake in the long jump as a freshman and went on to win a Class 2A state championship in the event to cap off the 2019 season.
"We got Macy in as a freshman, she was the very last spot in the long jump," said Hart. "But getting that confidence, being on that stage, leading into state before she went out and won that, it's just huge for them to get there now.
"Track's a tough sport to sell kids on, so if you can get them an experience like Drake, it's a good way to keep them around for a while and so the other girls can see how cool track can be. Drake wasn't really a thought (at the start of the year) with Rilee. With Macy, you never want to expect Drake, but obviously she's been there before."
The West Liberty girls team feels its quality makes up for lack of quantity.
"As a whole, the group that we have is small," Hart said. "But everyone has very clear goals and an understanding what it takes to reach those. Their attitudes are great, so getting some success like this — we don't have the numbers to go out and win a meet — but if we're on the track, we're going to show our best every time.
"The success here is reflective of this group and the culture this group of girls brings. If it wasn't for the attitude of the rest of the team, they wouldn't have that confidence going up and competing like they've been doing."
On the boys side, the Comets qualified Jahsiah Galvan in the 100-meter dash with a qualifying time of 11.10 seconds and Sam Gingerich, whose 15.30 time in the 110 hurdles qualified.
For Han, the freshman had high hopes coming into the season, but wasn't entirely sure where to set her expectations in terms of what she could accomplish in the high jump.
She also spotted a bit of an opportunity in the high jump, specifically.
"Not a lot people do it," Han said. "It's just cool to be one of the people that can do it well and wants to do it because there's a lot of track meets you see girls don't want to do it. Being one of few who does it, it's nice to have people see that and compliment you on how you do.
"It's very exciting to do, it's a little nerve-racking, but over the few jumps you get, you want to compete and do a lot better than everyone else, as you do in every sport. But after you slowly get better and better, that just pushes you more. You always want to get that better jump. You're always trying out-jump the competition."
Especially in such a short period of time after not being able to compete at all as an eighth-grader due to the season's cancellation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That's the scary thing," Hart said. "We lived it two years ago with Macy, it's like 'Shoot, where do we go from here?'"
But with no high jump competition, Han stayed active.
"Over the course of the year where I didn't have any track, I did volleyball, which helped my vertical," the Drake qualifier said.
Hart has been working with Han for years already, but still is impressed with how far the freshman has come in 2021.