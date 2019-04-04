DAVENPORT, Iowa – On a cold, rainy afternoon that didn't make for prime track and field weather, the Muscatine boys track team did more than make do, they continued to build on early-season goals.
The Muskies scored 58.5 points as a team, that was good enough for sixth place. Bettendorf took the team prize with 135 points in total. Cedar Rapids Washington (89) and Dubuque Senior (79.5) rounded out the top three.
But Muscatine saved one of its best efforts for the end.
The Muskies had their eye on this season's 1,600 relay team from the start. Even though it's still early, the relay isn't making any excuses.
On Thursday evening, they didn't need any as they closed out the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at the Brady St. Athletic Complex with a first-place finish. It was a race that never really seemed in doubt, either. The Muskies finished with a time of 3:31.89, nearly 3.5 seconds ahead of second place Bettendorf.
“We want this to be our race this season," said sophomore Noah Yahn, who runs the first leg of the relay.
One might think that hand-offs would be more of a concern on cold nights when runners have near-frozen fingertips. The thought did enter into the Muskie runners' minds, but ultimately didn't play a factor.
"At first when we got here we were thinking about (the hand-offs) but coaches just told us to run our race and that’s what we did,”sophomore Eli Gaye said, who ran the the relay's second leg.
"Hopefully, we’re going to make it to the Drake Relays and make it to state and do some good things," said junior Zach Hardy, the relay's third runner.
Senior Owen Hazelwood, anchor of the relay, was owner of a successful individual night as well. He took first in the 400-meter dash, coming in at 51.69.
Despite the conditions, Hazelwood wanted to right some wrongs from the last time he ran the 400.
“Last meet I was too tight during my race so for this meet, I focused everything I had on staying relaxed," the senior said.
Hazelwood's 400 heat was pretty close until the home stretch, that's when the Muskie runner pulled away.
Muscatine had to come up with some last-minute replacements for sprinter Tim Nimely, who spent some time on the trainer's table early on in the meet. But Muscatine head coach Mark Rusch said that not only will Nimely be fine, but he was pleased with how the replacements performed in Nimely's absence.
“He’ll be fine, we’re just taking precautions," Rusch said. "It’s early in the season on a cool night, we don’t want to do anything that puts anyone’s season in jeopardy. The team rallied around him and replaced him in a couple places and performed quite well.”
