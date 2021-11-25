2021 Muscatine Journal All-Area Football Team

Offense
Quarterback
Tade Parsons
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: 129-189 (67.7%) passing for 1,844 yards, 23 total TDs, 4 INTs thrown, 35 carries for 236 yards, 8.5 tackles, 1 INT
Honors: Class A third team all-state by IPSWA, District 5 offensive MVP
Highlights: Highest QB rating (149.7) in Class A, highest completion percentage in Class A
Running back
Nolan DeLong
School: Durant Year: Junior
Stats: 230 carries for 1,591 yards, 7-11 passing for 137 yards, 19 total TDs, 60 tackles (40 solo, 8 for loss), 1 INT, 40.6-yard average on 26 punts
Honors: Class 1A third team all-state by IPSWA, District 5 offensive MVP
Highlights: Seventh most rushing yards in 1A, fifth most rushing attempts in 1A
Jake Gustison
School: Wapello Year: Junior
Stats: 76 carries for 616 yards, 43 catches for 663 yards, 18 total TD, 17.5 tackles (13 solo), 1 fumble recovery, 113 kick return yards on 3 attempts
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: Top 20 in Class A all-purpose yards (1,392)
Jackson Hull
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: 126 carries for 696 yards, 10 receptions for 107 yards, 13 total TDs, 16.5 tackles (6 solo, 2 TFL, 1 sack), 1 INT, 22 punts for 631 yards
Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team
Highlights: Fourth most rushing TDs in District 5
Wide receiver
Maddox Griffin
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: 46 catches for 695 yards (14.2-yard average), 8 offensive TDs, 34 tackles (27 solo), 8 kick returns for 203 kick, 90-yard kick return TD, yards on 8 attempts, 56 punt return yards on 5 attempts
Honors: Class A second team all-state by IPSWA, District 5 utility MVP
Highlights: Eighth most receiving yards in Class A
Nolan Recker
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: 26 catches for 157 yards, 60 carries for 239 yards, 3 TDs, 18.5 tackles (10 solo), 1 TFL
Honors: Class 5A MAC pod first team
Highlights: Led team in receptions
Josh Zeman
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Stats: 19 receptions for 372 yards (19.2-yard average), 3 TDs, 41 tackles (31 solo, 7 TFL), 8 kick returns for 119 yards
Honors: Class 2A District 5 first ream
Highlights: Seventh most receiving yards in District 5
Offensive utility
Macuen West
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: 14 catches for 174 yards, 24 carries for 102 yards, 5 total TDs, 50 tackles (38 solo), 2 INTs, 1 fumble recovery,
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: 10th most tackles in District 5
Offensive line
Spencer Kessel
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: Team went over 100 yards rushing in 2 of 5 games contested
Honors: Class 1A District 5 second team
Highlights: Play up front helped team go over 100 yards passing and rushing in game against Columbus
Brock Garrison
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: O-line allowed team to surpass 1,000 team rushing yards
Honors: Class 5A MAC pod honorable mention
Highlights: Won the line of scrimmage as team rushed for 3 TDs in win over Davenport West
Briggs Hartley
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: 19.5 tackles (8 solo, 1 TFL)
Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team
Highlights: Paved way for team to rush for over 1,100 yards
J.D. Seering
School: Durant Year: Senior
Stats: 37 tackles (22 solo, 6.5 TFL, 1 sack), 1 fumble recovery
Honors: Class 2A third team all-state by IPSWA, District 5 first team
Highlights: Provided push up front that allowed team to rush for nearly 1,500 yards and go over 1,000 yards passing
Defense
Defensive line
Robert Coil
School: Columbus Community Year: Senior
Stats: 18 tackles (10 solo), anchored offensive line that produced 1,988 team rushing yards
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: Wildcats gained 368 rushing yards in 42-14 win over Pekin
Felipe Molina
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Stats: 52.5 tackles (30 solo, 10 TFL, 2 sacks)
Honors: Class 2A District 5 all-district
Highlights: Fourth most tackles for loss in District 5
Tysen McKinley
School: Durant Year: Senior
Stats: 35 tackles (20 solo, 10.5 TFL, 2 sacks)
Honors: District 5 first team
Highlights: Fifth most tackles for loss in District 5
Ryan McDonough
School: Wapello Year: Junior
Stats: 26.5 tackles (17 solo, 5 TFL)
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: Stabilizing presence on defense that held opponents to 21 points or less in 6 of 9 games
Linebackers
Kaden Amigon
School: Columbus Community Year: Sophomore
Stats: 149 carries for 1,185 yards, 8 catches for 81 yards, 11 offensive TDs, 48.5 tackles (35 solo), 7 kick returns for 124 yards, 99-yard fumble recovery for TD, 28.7-yard average on 13 punts
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: 13th most all-purpose yards (1,489) in Class A, most within district
Ty Cozad
School: Muscatine Year: Sophomore
Stats: 19.5 tackles (14 solo, 2.5 TFL), 127 carries for 497 yards, 7 receptions for 27 yards, 3 TDs
Honors: Class 5A MAC pod first team
Highlights: Fourth most rushing yards in 5A Group 3
Caleb Ealey
School: Wapello Year: Junior
Stats: 70 tackles (50 solo, 8 TFL, 3 sacks), 2 fumble recoveries, 46 carries for 388 yards, 15 catches for 178 yards, 8 total TDs, 6 kick returns 109 yards, 35.1-yard average on 19 punts
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: Led District 5 in tackles
Drake Collins
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Stats: 44.5 tackles (29 solo, 10.5 TFL, 2 sacks), 46-76 passing for 703 yards, 4 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 67 carries for 122 yards, 4 rushing TDs, 5 catches for 19 yards
Honors: District 5 first team
Highlights: Third most tackles for loss in District 5
Defensive backs
Jahsiah Galvan
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Stats: 160 carries for 1,305 yards, 9 catches for 203 yards, 20 total TDs, 67.5 tackles (51 solo, 7 for loss)
Honors: Class 2A second team all-state by IPSWA, District 5 defensive MVP
Highlights: Fifth most rushing yards in 2A, fifth most all-purpose yards (1,650) in 2A
Brady Meincke
School: Durant Year: Senior
Stats: 4 INTs, 24 tackles (14 solo, 2.5 TFL), 1 fumble recovery
Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team
Highlights: Led District 5 in interceptions
Paul Henry
School: Muscatine Year: Junior
Honors: Class 5A MAC pod honorable mention
Stats: 3 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 18.5 tackles (14 solo)
Highlights: Tied for third most interceptions in 5A Group 3, tied for most fumble recoveries in Group 3
Ethan Gast
School: Durant Year: Senior
Stats: 43 tackles (31 solo, 4 TFL), 3 INTs, 21 receptions for 338 yards, 4 TDs, 14 kick returns for 254 yards, 8 punt returns for 147 yards
Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team
Highlights: Second most interceptions in District 5
Specialist
Daniel Perez
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: 20-22 PATs, 50 kickoffs for 2,648 yards, 5 touchbacks,
Honors: Class A District 5 kicker/punter MVP
Highlights: Led District 5 in kickoffs, kickoff yards, tied for most touchbacks, second-most PATs
Utility
Mason Crabtree
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: 44 carries for 165 yards, 2 TDs, 18.5 tackles (8 solo), 1 fumble recovery, 26 kick returns for 543 yards, 97-yard kick return TD
Honors: Class 5A MAC pod second team
Highlights: Led district in kickoff return yards
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
--Compiled by Ryan Timmerman