2021 Muscatine Journal All-Area Volleyball Team
2021 Muscatine Journal All-Area Volleyball Team

First team

Brooklyn Buysse, setter

School: West Liberty  Year: Junior

Stats: 1,016 assists (9.5 per set), 118 kills, .476 efficiency, 225 digs, 9 blocks, 31 aces, 93% serve success

Honors: Class 3A all-state third team by IGCA, all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference Elite Team

Highlights: 11th most assists (all classes)

Ella Caffery, setter

School: Wilton  Year: Senior

Stats: 883 assists (9.4 per set), 100 kills, .262 efficiency, 210 digs, 30 aces, 88.5% serve success

Honors: Class 2A second team all-state by IGCA, all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference Elite Team

Highlights: School-record 3,006 career assists, sixth most assists in 2A, fourth most aces in RVC South

Macy Daufeldt, outside hitter

School: West Liberty  Year: Senior

Stats: 639 kills (6 per set), .440 efficiency, 32 assists, 357 digs, 42 blocks, 25 aces, 89.2% serve success

Honors: Iowa Elite Team and co-player of the year by IGCA, Class 3A player of the year and 3A first team all-state by IGCA, all-Southeast district by IGCA, River Valley Conference Elite Team

Highlights: Set record for most kills in Class 3A state tournament match twice (33, 37); finished with most total kills (all classes), best kill rate per set (all classes), and fourth best kill efficiency (all classes) among players with 300 or more attempts

Kelsey Drake, outside hitter

School: Wilton  Year: Senior

Stats: 444 kills (4.7 per set), .421 efficiency, 20 assists, 247 digs, 24 blocks, 41 aces, 96.3% serve success

Honors: Class 2A first team IGCA all-state, all-Southeast district first team, River Valley Conference Elite Team

Highlights: Ninth-best kill efficiency (all classes) among players with 300 or more attempts; 10th best kill rate per set (all classes)

Hannah Jansen, outside hitter

School: Muscatine  Year: Sophomore

Stats: 194 kills (2.3 per set), .151 efficiency, 260 digs, 9 blocks, 16 aces, 97.8% serve success

Honors: Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention

Highlights: Best serve success rate in MAC, 10th most kills in MAC

Monica Morales, libero

School: West Liberty  Year: Junior

Stats: 662 digs (6.2 per set), 86 assists, 17 kills, .708 efficiency, 59 aces, 94.4% serve success

Honors: Class 3A all-state third team by IGCA, 3A state tournament team, all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference Elite Team

Highlights: Second most total digs (all classes), most serve successes (457) in RVC South

Carly Puffer, middle hitter

School: Wilton  Year: Senior

Stats: 297 kills (3.2 per set), .430 efficiency, 64 blocks, 201 digs, 30 aces, 88.5% serve success

Honors: Class 2A first team all-state by IGCA, all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference Elite Team

Highlights: Seventh best kill efficiency (all classes) among players with 300 or more attempts, third most blocks in RVC South, fifth most kills in RVC South

Second team

Grace Bode, libero/defensive specialist

School: Muscatine  Year: Senior

Stats: 345 digs (4.1 per set), 17 aces, 93.4% serve success, 33 assists

Highlights: Second most digs per set in Mississippi Athletic Conference

Sophie Buysse, outside hitter

School: West Liberty  Year: Freshman

Stats: 214 kills (2 per set), .213 efficiency, 25 assists, 352 digs, 50 aces, 92.2% serve success

Honors: Class 3A state tournament team, all-River Valley Conference South Team

Highlights: Third most aces in RVC South, fifth most digs in RVC South, sixth most kills in RVC South

Alexa Garvin, outside hitter

School: Wilton   Year: Senior

Stats: 145 kills (1.5 per set), .151 efficiency, 47 assists, 206 digs, 8 blocks, 38 aces, 95.1% serve success

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district by IGCA, River Valley Conference South Team

Highlights: Third best serve efficiency in RVC South, fifth most serve successes (330) in RVC South

McKenna Hohenadel, setter/outside hitter

School: Louisa-Muscatine  Year: Senior

Stats: 321 assists (6.2 per set), 27 kills, .489 efficiency, 51 digs, 19 blocks, 19 aces, 96.8% serve success

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district by IGCA

Highlights: Fifth most assists in SEISC North, fifth best serve success rate in SEISC North among players with 100 or more attempts

Lindsy Massner, outside/middle hitter

School: Wapello  Year: Senior

Stats: 256 kills (2.9 per set), .284 efficiency, 38 assists, 189 digs, 41 blocks, 60 aces, 77.9% serve success

Honors: Class 1A all-Southeast district by IGCA, Southeast Iowa Super Conference North player of the year

Highlights: Most kills in SEISC North, best kill efficiency in SEISC North, second most aces in SEISC North

Ashlyn McGinnis, setter

School: Muscatine  Year: Senior

Stats: 543 assists (6.4 per set), 52 kills, .204 efficiency, 246 digs, 13 blocks, 32 aces, 94.8% serve success

Honors: Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention

Highlights: Fourth most assists in MAC, fifth best serve success rate in MAC

Serah Shafer, setter, defensive specialist

School: Wapello  Year: Senior

Stats: 327 assists (3.8 per set), 70 kills, .191 efficiency, 175 digs, 22 blocks, 42 aces, 83.1% serve success

Honors: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North first team

Highlights: Fourth most assists in SEISC North

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

