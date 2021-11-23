2021 Muscatine Journal All-Area Volleyball Team

Honors: Iowa Elite Team and co-player of the year by IGCA, Class 3A player of the year and 3A first team all-state by IGCA, all-Southeast district by IGCA, River Valley Conference Elite Team

Highlights: Set record for most kills in Class 3A state tournament match twice (33, 37); finished with most total kills (all classes), best kill rate per set (all classes), and fourth best kill efficiency (all classes) among players with 300 or more attempts

Kelsey Drake, outside hitter

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Stats: 444 kills (4.7 per set), .421 efficiency, 20 assists, 247 digs, 24 blocks, 41 aces, 96.3% serve success

Honors: Class 2A first team IGCA all-state, all-Southeast district first team, River Valley Conference Elite Team

Highlights: Ninth-best kill efficiency (all classes) among players with 300 or more attempts; 10th best kill rate per set (all classes)

Hannah Jansen, outside hitter

School: Muscatine Year: Sophomore