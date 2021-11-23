2021 Muscatine Journal All-Area Volleyball Team

First team
Brooklyn Buysse, setter
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Stats: 1,016 assists (9.5 per set), 118 kills, .476 efficiency, 225 digs, 9 blocks, 31 aces, 93% serve success
Honors: Class 3A all-state third team by IGCA, all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference Elite Team
Highlights: 11th most assists (all classes)
Ella Caffery, setter
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: 883 assists (9.4 per set), 100 kills, .262 efficiency, 210 digs, 30 aces, 88.5% serve success
Honors: Class 2A second team all-state by IGCA, all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference Elite Team
Highlights: School-record 3,006 career assists, sixth most assists in 2A, fourth most aces in RVC South
Macy Daufeldt, outside hitter
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Stats: 639 kills (6 per set), .440 efficiency, 32 assists, 357 digs, 42 blocks, 25 aces, 89.2% serve success
Honors: Iowa Elite Team and co-player of the year by IGCA, Class 3A player of the year and 3A first team all-state by IGCA, all-Southeast district by IGCA, River Valley Conference Elite Team
Highlights: Set record for most kills in Class 3A state tournament match twice (33, 37); finished with most total kills (all classes), best kill rate per set (all classes), and fourth best kill efficiency (all classes) among players with 300 or more attempts
Kelsey Drake, outside hitter
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: 444 kills (4.7 per set), .421 efficiency, 20 assists, 247 digs, 24 blocks, 41 aces, 96.3% serve success
Honors: Class 2A first team IGCA all-state, all-Southeast district first team, River Valley Conference Elite Team
Highlights: Ninth-best kill efficiency (all classes) among players with 300 or more attempts; 10th best kill rate per set (all classes)
Hannah Jansen, outside hitter
School: Muscatine Year: Sophomore
Stats: 194 kills (2.3 per set), .151 efficiency, 260 digs, 9 blocks, 16 aces, 97.8% serve success
Honors: Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention
Highlights: Best serve success rate in MAC, 10th most kills in MAC
Monica Morales, libero
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Stats: 662 digs (6.2 per set), 86 assists, 17 kills, .708 efficiency, 59 aces, 94.4% serve success
Honors: Class 3A all-state third team by IGCA, 3A state tournament team, all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference Elite Team
Highlights: Second most total digs (all classes), most serve successes (457) in RVC South
Carly Puffer, middle hitter
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: 297 kills (3.2 per set), .430 efficiency, 64 blocks, 201 digs, 30 aces, 88.5% serve success
Honors: Class 2A first team all-state by IGCA, all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference Elite Team
Highlights: Seventh best kill efficiency (all classes) among players with 300 or more attempts, third most blocks in RVC South, fifth most kills in RVC South
Second team
Grace Bode, libero/defensive specialist
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: 345 digs (4.1 per set), 17 aces, 93.4% serve success, 33 assists
Highlights: Second most digs per set in Mississippi Athletic Conference
Sophie Buysse, outside hitter
School: West Liberty Year: Freshman
Stats: 214 kills (2 per set), .213 efficiency, 25 assists, 352 digs, 50 aces, 92.2% serve success
Honors: Class 3A state tournament team, all-River Valley Conference South Team
Highlights: Third most aces in RVC South, fifth most digs in RVC South, sixth most kills in RVC South
Alexa Garvin, outside hitter
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: 145 kills (1.5 per set), .151 efficiency, 47 assists, 206 digs, 8 blocks, 38 aces, 95.1% serve success
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district by IGCA, River Valley Conference South Team
Highlights: Third best serve efficiency in RVC South, fifth most serve successes (330) in RVC South
McKenna Hohenadel, setter/outside hitter
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: 321 assists (6.2 per set), 27 kills, .489 efficiency, 51 digs, 19 blocks, 19 aces, 96.8% serve success
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district by IGCA
Highlights: Fifth most assists in SEISC North, fifth best serve success rate in SEISC North among players with 100 or more attempts
Lindsy Massner, outside/middle hitter
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: 256 kills (2.9 per set), .284 efficiency, 38 assists, 189 digs, 41 blocks, 60 aces, 77.9% serve success
Honors: Class 1A all-Southeast district by IGCA, Southeast Iowa Super Conference North player of the year
Highlights: Most kills in SEISC North, best kill efficiency in SEISC North, second most aces in SEISC North
Ashlyn McGinnis, setter
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: 543 assists (6.4 per set), 52 kills, .204 efficiency, 246 digs, 13 blocks, 32 aces, 94.8% serve success
Honors: Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention
Highlights: Fourth most assists in MAC, fifth best serve success rate in MAC
Serah Shafer, setter, defensive specialist
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: 327 assists (3.8 per set), 70 kills, .191 efficiency, 175 digs, 22 blocks, 42 aces, 83.1% serve success
Honors: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North first team
Highlights: Fourth most assists in SEISC North
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman