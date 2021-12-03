3A No. 9 West Liberty blitzes Durant for dominant win

DURANT — While the West Liberty High School girls basketball team doesn't go very deep on the bench, the Comets still like to push the tempo.

Still, the Class 3A ninth-ranked Comets put the blitz on, defeating Durant 59-27 in River Valley Conference South action at Durant High School on Friday night.

After starting the season with just six players, the Comets were up to two players on the bench for Friday night's game against Durant despite missing freshman Sophie Buysse, who was out for West Liberty while her older sister, junior Brooklyn, made her debut with the basketball team and sophomore Sammi Goodale was also on the Comet bench.

"We accomplished a lot of things we wanted to tonight," West Liberty head coach Matt Hoeppner said. "But we missed around the rim a lot.

"One thing I thought of early on was that we're really going to have to condition a lot (with where we're at with our numbers) ... But we run through our drills, and in order to make those work, they have to constantly, go, go, go. So, honestly, we rarely condition, because, with our drills and things like that, it takes care of it."