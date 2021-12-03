3A No. 9 West Liberty blitzes Durant for dominant win

DURANT — While the West Liberty High School girls basketball team doesn't go very deep on the bench, the Comets still like to push the tempo.
Still, the Class 3A ninth-ranked Comets put the blitz on, defeating Durant 59-27 in River Valley Conference South action at Durant High School on Friday night.
After starting the season with just six players, the Comets were up to two players on the bench for Friday night's game against Durant despite missing freshman Sophie Buysse, who was out for West Liberty while her older sister, junior Brooklyn, made her debut with the basketball team and sophomore Sammi Goodale was also on the Comet bench.
"We accomplished a lot of things we wanted to tonight," West Liberty head coach Matt Hoeppner said. "But we missed around the rim a lot.
"One thing I thought of early on was that we're really going to have to condition a lot (with where we're at with our numbers) ... But we run through our drills, and in order to make those work, they have to constantly, go, go, go. So, honestly, we rarely condition, because, with our drills and things like that, it takes care of it."
West Liberty (2-0, 2-0 RVC South) was able to do quite a bit of damage in transition, not just by pushing the ball off the dribble, but with some nifty outlet passes off of defensive rebounds and turnovers as well.
"We used our zone switches on defense to slow (Durant) and to mix it up to try and create some steals," Hoeppner said. "And With the athletes we have, teams are fairly reluctant to press us because of the ball-handlers we have.
"Everyone on our team holds each other accountable. You can start to see the bond forming."
Senior point guard Sailor Hall came out aggressive, scoring 11 points in the first half as West Liberty led 39-10 at the half before she settled into more of a distributor role as the game wore on. She also grabbed double digit rebounds, missing out on a triple-double by a couple assists.
Macy Daufeldt ended with a game-high 22 points on 10 of 16 shooting. The senior also had a double-double with 10 boards.
Durant (0-3, 0-3 RVC South) did tie it at six three minutes into the game after senior Ally Happ made her first shot attempt of the contest.
That came after the Wildcats saw Isabelle DeLong sink a 3-pointer and senior Peyton Buesing converted one of two free throws.
DeLong, a sophomore, was the only player to reach double figures for Durant as she finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
A free throw from DeLong in the opening seconds of the second made it 19-7.
Two minutes later a Daufeldt three would put the Comets up 23-9 before freshman Pearson Hall scored her first of two baskets for the game and junior Finley Hall caught fire, ending the second and starting the third periods with threes as she finished with 15 points and going 4 of 7 from the field with three 3-pointers during the middle two quarters.
Durant will be in action next on Tuesday at Wilton.
West Liberty is back at it tomorrow, when the team travels to Johnston High School and will take on West Des Moines Valley, No. 6 in 5A, at 12:30 p.m.
"Some of the things we didn't do tonight will have to happen tomorrow against a really good team," Hoeppner said. "There's still errors that we need to fix for sure ... We'll see what tomorrow brings, it should be a good test.
"Our girls know what the goal is this year and I'm not going to stop them. They want to end up going to Des Moines for a different reason than we're going there tomorrow."