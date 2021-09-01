After humbling start, Muskies excited to open renovated stadium

The Muscatine football team is back for the first time.
After a disappointing start to the season, the Muskies host Iowa City West Friday night at Muscatine High School, with kickoff slated around 7:15.
The Muskies are eager to play on their home field, the newly renovated stadium on the MHS campus. Not to mention, with Muscatine only carrying over two starters from 2020, it will be the first varsity home game for many Muskies.
Though the week of practice has included trying to learn from the mistakes made in the 63-14 loss to Linn-Mar last Friday to open the season, Muscatine, fittingly, sees playing in the shiny new facilities as an opportunity to put Week 1 behind them and bounce back with a bit of a clean slate.
"The kids took (the Week 1 loss) pretty hard," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said. "And the coaches did, too. There's no sense in beating everybody down even further."
That opportunity, however, comes at the cost of going against Iowa City West, which will also be seeking its first win of the season after the Trojans took Cedar Rapids Kennedy to the wire, only to have Kennedy score with under three minutes remaining to escape with a 27-20 win.
The Muskies couldn't find much success on either side of the ball in Week 1 but hope a week of watching game tape and practice will not only calm the nerves of some of the team's inexperienced players but go a long way in righting the ship.
"We watched film and we talked about that being on everyone, coaches included," Hawkins said. "We're all to blame. We went through our mistakes and talked about how we need to do something different. Nobody wants to feel like we did (against Linn-Mar) again. Whatever bad habits we've gotten into, we need to change them.
"We weren't ready for the speed of the game, and Linn-Mar is a physical team. They got after us on both sides and played hard. ... Every level of football you go up, the speed increases. It's hard to emulate that difference from the sophomore level to varsity. We have a number of juniors that that's all they've played before."
It's imperative for the Muskie defense to limit the big plays it gives up.
In the loss to Linn-Mar, the Lions opened the game with runs of 15, 19 and 34 yards, the last of which gave Linn-Mar a 7-0 lead and set the tempo for the rest of the game.
Muscatine seemed particularly susceptible to Lions' first attempts running the ball.
Those first three big gains all came by Carter Henderson, who finished with 155 yards and three touchdowns.
"We decided that last week, whatever we were doing in practice wasn't good enough," Muskie senior defensive back Conner Christiansen said. "We've been hitting it 10 times harder this week and try to show our community we can play better.
"We're blessed. Our community takes care of us. They didn't go cheap on (the stadium renovations). ... Watching film was painful. It was eye-opening. I think we'll come out this week a lot better prepared."
When Linn-Mar's TJ Jackson replaced McKade Jelinek at quarterback to start the second half, two of Jackson's first three runs went for gains of over 18 yards, the biggest a 44-yard touchdown.
Later, running back Ben Blackford turned his first two touches into rushing scores from 43 and 72 yards out.
After those initial bursts, all three were held relatively in check.
Over his final 11 carries, Henderson gained 87 yards, but added another score.
Jackson didn't record another carry while Blackford was held to 15 yards on six carries after his pair of touchdown runs.
West will look to test the Muskie defense further, but the Trojans run a bit more of a balanced offense, though some of that had to do with playing from behind.
Still, freshman quarterback Jack Wallace will test Muscatine. Against Kennedy, Wallace attempted 20 passes and completed 10 for 108 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.
Senior tandem Taylor Mann and Mason Applegate handed the bulk of the Trojans' rushing attack. The two combined for 71 yards on 15 carries, with Applegate reaching the end zone once.
On the other side of the ball, the Muscatine offense will look to get going after it found little success in the season opener. The Muskies gained just 79 yards of total offense, with the biggest gains coming through the air.
Muscatine junior quarterback Landon Battey found junior wideout Luke Hardy for a 12-yard gain and also hooked up with senior tight end Nolan Recker for two gains of over 10 yards.
"This week has been about trying to keep our heads up, working harder and get into more of a flow," Battey said. "The speed at the varsity level is way different, but we're getting used to it.
"Hopefully we can come out this week and prove to everybody we have what it takes. ... We still have confidence in each other. We still have that brotherhood."
Muscatine also found success on special teams, getting a 97-yard kickoff return from senior Mason Crabtree for a third-quarter touchdown and had two kickers convert on extra point tries in Sophia Thomas and Parker Green.
"It's still going to come down to us," Hawkins said. "Our effort. Our performance. ... We've got fantastic new facilities. I'm proud we got the community support and can come out in full force Friday night. It'll be great to have our home base. The boys are excited to get in the stadium and prove that what went down last week wasn't who they are."