After humbling start, Muskies excited to open renovated stadium

"We watched film and we talked about that being on everyone, coaches included," Hawkins said. "We're all to blame. We went through our mistakes and talked about how we need to do something different. Nobody wants to feel like we did (against Linn-Mar) again. Whatever bad habits we've gotten into, we need to change them.

"We weren't ready for the speed of the game, and Linn-Mar is a physical team. They got after us on both sides and played hard. ... Every level of football you go up, the speed increases. It's hard to emulate that difference from the sophomore level to varsity. We have a number of juniors that that's all they've played before."

It's imperative for the Muskie defense to limit the big plays it gives up.

In the loss to Linn-Mar, the Lions opened the game with runs of 15, 19 and 34 yards, the last of which gave Linn-Mar a 7-0 lead and set the tempo for the rest of the game.

Muscatine seemed particularly susceptible to Lions' first attempts running the ball.

Those first three big gains all came by Carter Henderson, who finished with 155 yards and three touchdowns.