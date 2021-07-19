Ahead of state, West Liberty has momentum, confidence

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Sailor Hall wanted to go anywhere and everywhere at once, just not where she was.
Younger sister Pearson, an eighth-grader, had just delivered a run-producing hit to send the West Liberty softball team into the Class 3A state tournament in the Comets' regional final against Davis County, and Sailor was stuck in the on-deck circle as everything happened and Rylee Goodale crossed home to give West Liberty a 4-3 win in Region 8.
"I saw the ball go off the bat and I wanted to meet Rylee (Goodale) at home and just be able to have that moment of us finishing the game," said Sailor, a junior. "But the umpire was yelling at me to get back, and I was like 'Dude, it's not even going to be close.'
"But I was kind of starstruck for a second, it was like 'Wow, we just did that.'"
With the regional victory, the Comets (23-8) head to Fort Dodge as the No. 6 seed in 3A, and will face Williamsburg in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
West Liberty made it to state in 2019 and ended up taking third.
The middle of the three Hall sisters, sophomore Finley, was one of the first to greet Pearson around third base outside the West Liberty dugout as pandemonium took place.
Isabel Morrison tackled Janey Gingerich.
"It was a very surreal feeling," Gingerich said. "Especially for the eighth-graders. This will make them want to have every season be this exciting ... We really had to build a bond and really connect this season to make it this far."
The rest of the team tackled Pearson.
"Pearson hit the ball and we all had to go meet her," Finley said. "I was going to go run after Rylee, but it seemed like she might have hurt herself (sliding)."
Goodale's game-winning run started off as a slide, but the sophomore ended up doing more of a somersault over home plate to score.
"After we got our first one two years ago, it just kept us hungry and we wanted to keep going, just make it a tradition," Morrison said. "There are a few of us that have played at the state tournament, so we're not going to be as nervous and be able to help the younger players."
Like West Liberty, Williamsburg (31-10) relies on a couple of key upperclassmen, but boasts a superb group of underclassmen.
The Comets are led by the Hall sisters along with their two seniors, Gingerich and Morrison.
"We've got really senior leadership," West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said. "Janey and Isabel have been here, done that. They know the system, the way I coach, the culture we've developed, so that's been easily transferred to our youth.
"That leadership has shown them the West Liberty way."
Pearson, West Liberty's leadoff hitter, has hit at a torrid pace all season, with a batting average of .430 entering the state tournament. Finley and Sailor are each north of .370, and have also combined to drive in 72 runs while the youngest Hall leads the team in runs scored with 41.
Sailor and Gingerich also make up the Comet pitching staff, with both fresh off earning all-conference honors in the River Valley Conference South.
Both Comet pitchers sport matching 2.07 earned-run averages over a combined 183 innings pitched. The duo has also struck out 178 hitters this season.
The three Halls were named to the Elite Team while Gingerich made the South Division squad along with Morrison and sophomore outfielder Brooklyn Buysse.
Each of the two Comet seniors have recorded over 20 RBIs and scored more than 16 runs.
The Raiders, who won the WAMAC West conference, have three underclassmen hitters who are all hitting above .336 in at least 78 at-bats in Shannon Finn (freshman), Elle Ridgeway (sophomore), Makenna Hughes (eighth-grader) and Rylee Vercande (junior). That group is led by Finn's mark of .447.
"We played in an Iowa City West tournament a few weeks ago against good competition -- 4A and 5A schools -- and held our own, we've played good softball since then," said Libby. "Our win against Davis County is a nice boost, but the quality of our regional ... We played the 15th-ranked team in the state in the second round (Knoxville).
"Having to beat two of the top 15 teams in the state (to get here) gives us even more momentum because we know we can compete with anybody."
West Liberty has seen Williamsburg once already this season, the sides squared off during a weekend tournament hosted by the Raiders.
"(Coming off the Davis Country win) and playing a team we've already played before gives us a lot of confidence," Gingerich said. "We have the drive to do better than we did the first time."
Williamsburg won what was West Liberty's third game of the season, 11-3, but the Comets feel like a much different -- and more confident -- bunch.
"Our kids play all the sports here," Libby said. "They learn how to be competitive in all the different ways, but they don't specialize, so it takes us a little bit of time at the beginning of the season to get into it. Finley and Sailor were two of four starters that played soccer, so we didn't see them full time until almost the end of May.
"The first time we saw Williamsburg, we had only had those kids at practice once or twice."