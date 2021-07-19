Ahead of state, West Liberty has momentum, confidence

"It was a very surreal feeling," Gingerich said. "Especially for the eighth-graders. This will make them want to have every season be this exciting ... We really had to build a bond and really connect this season to make it this far."

The rest of the team tackled Pearson.

"Pearson hit the ball and we all had to go meet her," Finley said. "I was going to go run after Rylee, but it seemed like she might have hurt herself (sliding)."

Goodale's game-winning run started off as a slide, but the sophomore ended up doing more of a somersault over home plate to score.

"After we got our first one two years ago, it just kept us hungry and we wanted to keep going, just make it a tradition," Morrison said. "There are a few of us that have played at the state tournament, so we're not going to be as nervous and be able to help the younger players."

Like West Liberty, Williamsburg (31-10) relies on a couple of key upperclassmen, but boasts a superb group of underclassmen.

The Comets are led by the Hall sisters along with their two seniors, Gingerich and Morrison.