Area basketball: Wapello navigates its way in new era; Wilton still unscathed

WAPELLO — The more things change, the more the Wapello High School boys basketball team is trying to keep them the same.
While several key pieces return from a team that was co-champions of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division last winter, the Arrows are adjusting a bit to the new season.
In addition to having standout all-conference players Caden Thomas and Rhett Smith graduate, the team has a new head coach in David Griffin.
Griffin previously both played and served as an assistant for previous head coach Ken Spielbauer, who led the Indians to the state tournament twice (1994, 2018) and went 418-368 in 35 seasons on the Wapello sideline.
Spielbauer has since taken over the Louisa-Muscatine girls team.
"It's been about the same, really," Griffin said. "(Coach Spielbauer) groomed me quite a bit over the past couple seasons, so there's no difference as far as how we do things, but the biggest change has been not having him here.
"I played for him 25, 26 years ago, he's been a huge part of my life. He's been a mentor for me around here ... He meant a lot to me in high school and we communicate a lot, we talk about basketball, or life in general, he's been a father-figure type. It's a great relationship we have. A lot of people think he's all basketball, but it's more about the life lessons intertwined within basketball with him."
Wapello hasn’t been handed any favors to start the 2021-22 season.
The Indians sit at 2-3 overall, but are on the plus side of .500 within the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.
Maddox Griffin, David's son, returns for the Indians after his 2020-21 season ended with a second team all-state nod in Class 1A and was SEISC North player of the year.
The Upper Iowa University commit went for over 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds last season and scored 33 in the season opener against Wilton.
"It feels great to back out on the court," the senior said. "It's been different without coach Spielbauer. We run things the same way, but you notice he's not here. ... He brought a lot of success here and produced a lot of good teams. It was fun being able to play under him after he coached my dad."
Tade Parsons returns as well for his senior year after starting every game for last season's 16-4 team.
"We lost some significant pieces — (Thomas, Smith) and others," said David Griffin. "But we have Maddox and Tade back. We have a couple good sophomores in Jakson Lanz and Carson Belzer."
Wapello has taken care of business against Columbus Community and Pekin, but has fallen short against upstart Hillcrest Academy as well as Danville and Wilton teams that received votes in the first set of the AP boys basketball rankings.
"I think we have the guys to have some success this season," Parsons said. "We've been playing a little faster this year, trying to get the other team tired, and Maddox and I have a little more freedom this year."
The SEISC North is shaping up to be as competitive as its been in recent memory.
With Mediapolis and Winfield-Mount Union a combined 8-0 and Hillcrest sitting at 2-1 both overall and in conference play, the conference — at least thus far — has flipped at bit from where 2020-21 left off, as 2020-21 co-champ Pekin remains winless at 0-3.
That will make things all the tougher for the Columbus Wildcats and Louisa-Muscatine Falcons.
After going 1-18 last season, Columbus has already matched that total by beating Louisa-Muscatine, 53-50, on Dec. 3. Top returner Grant Watson scored 21 points in that one. The Wildcats (1-2, 1-1 SEISC) also have back Justus Lekwa, who ended last season third on the team in scoring at 5.8 points per contest.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-3, 0-2 SEISC North) hasn't found the win column yet, and even after coming up short against Columbus, the Falcons maintain a point differential (-13.7) that is still better than three conference foes (Columbus' mark of -28, Highland's -19 and Lone Tree's -17).
The Falcons have two players averaging double-digit points in sophomore Dawson Downing at 14 per game and junior Xander Bieri at an even 10. Bieri also leads the team in rebounds with almost six a game.
Beavers take early hold of RVC South
The undefeated Wilton Beavers have been a revelation thus far.
Wilton started its season with an impressive 66-51 win over Wapello and has since gone on to get the better of River Valley Conference South Division foes Regina Catholic and Durant.
The Beavers scored 60-plus in all of those contests and went on to win by double digits.
Through three games, Wilton is scoring an average of almost 67 points per game while allowing only 47 a contest. The Beavers received votes in the first AP boys basketball poll, but missed out on the top 10.
Even after a standout sophomore campaign, Caden Kirkman looks to have made a jump over the offseason.
Kirkman is averaging 22.7 points a game, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season. He's also among the state leaders in blocks at his point, as he's had five a game.
Beyond the 6-foot-7 junior big man, Wilton has displayed improved depth this season as well, with three players (Kirkman, junior Aidan Walker and sophomore Landyn Putman) all scoring in double figures, plus senior Jackson Hull nearly there at eight a game.
Those four are also all averaging over four rebounds, too, which perhaps is part of the reason Kirkman can be so effective as a shot-blocker. The Beavers can board from all positions, allowing Kirkman, who was third-team all-state in Class 2A last season after averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds, to gamble a bit more.
Durant brings back most of its key pieces from last season, when it finished 4-18. Nolan DeLong was the Wildcats' leading scorer a season ago, putting up nearly 15 points a game. That has ticked up to 19 per game this season while Durant has gotten nice performances from junior Garrett Hollenback and senior Drake Shelangoski as well.
Hollenback improved from 9.4 points a game to 18.5 through three games this campaign while Shelangoski is scoring a dozen after averaging just 4.3 in 2020-21.
West Liberty had Durant on the ropes early in a contest on Dec. 3 but couldn't find victory either then or in its other two games. The Comets went 4-16 in 2020-21 but return top scorer Caleb Wulf for his senior season.
Wulf scored almost 14 a game last season and is at a clip of 11 a game this season, but has seen a bit more help with the emergence of sophomore Jayce McHugh, who averaging double figure points after converting less than a basket per game as a freshman.