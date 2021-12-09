Area basketball: Wapello navigates its way in new era; Wilton still unscathed

WAPELLO — The more things change, the more the Wapello High School boys basketball team is trying to keep them the same.

While several key pieces return from a team that was co-champions of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division last winter, the Arrows are adjusting a bit to the new season.

In addition to having standout all-conference players Caden Thomas and Rhett Smith graduate, the team has a new head coach in David Griffin.

Griffin previously both played and served as an assistant for previous head coach Ken Spielbauer, who led the Indians to the state tournament twice (1994, 2018) and went 418-368 in 35 seasons on the Wapello sideline.

Spielbauer has since taken over the Louisa-Muscatine girls team.

"It's been about the same, really," Griffin said. "(Coach Spielbauer) groomed me quite a bit over the past couple seasons, so there's no difference as far as how we do things, but the biggest change has been not having him here.