Wapello cross country coach Micah Peck expects the boys team to challenge for the Southeast Iowa Super Conference title this season.
Led by returning state-qualifier Aiden Housman, the Indians were runner-up to Pekin last season in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet but return a strong core from that group including lone senior Jacob Ewart, Brian Redmond and Tristin Kauffman.
"One of their goals is to be conference champs," Peck said. "We finished second last year behind Pekin. We're hoping to maybe knock them off the top. If we stay healthy and keep working hard, I think this team does have a shot at competing for that conference title this year."
Housman finished 59th in 17 minutes, 51 seconds as a sophomore at last year's 2A state meet, Brian Redmond ran as the team's No. 3 runner throughout the season, Ewart will be a four-year varsity runner and Kauffman cracked the top 30 at the state qualifier as a freshman.
Christopher Ewart, the younger brother of a Jacob, also will be relied upon to take a step forward in his sophomore year.
"I'm looking for him to step up this year," Peck said. "He's got the distance on his legs now as far as being a freshman and moving up to sophomore year. That's usually when your times start going down, so we're looking at him to step up."
The girls team is led by the returning duo of Emma Reid and Eryka Dickey. Dickey placed 25th at the last year's conference meet in 22:09, and Reid was 31st in 23:04. They also finished 1-2 for the Arrows at the 2A state-qualifying meet, with Reid placing 42nd in 25:03 and Dickey 46th in 25:08.
Most importantly for the Arrows is that it appears they'll be able to consistently field team scores this season after not having enough numbers at last year's conference meet or state qualifier due to injuries.
"This year, we have seven on the high school team, so we should be able to score as a team, which is pretty exciting for us, being able to compete team-wise especially when you're training and things like that," Peck said. "Sometimes it helps on the motivation side of things when you're saying 'Hey, let's go. Let's make a run here, see what can happen here by the end of the year as a team.'"
Columbus strong in numbers: The Columbus Community boys cross country team returns three starters from last season's group, which finished middle of the pack in the conference and at the state-qualifying meet.
Senior Hunter Humiston is the leader after placing 21st of 99 runners at the SEISC meet and 44th out of 160 runners at the state qualifier. Senior Chase Wheeler and junior Cesar Neri also return to a team of 15 runners.
On the girls side, sophomore Odalyz Valdez, who was 48th out of 75 runners in conference and 83rd out of 112 runners at the state qualifier, is the only returning starter. But the girls team boasts several new runners this year, including senior Anna Hamilton, who played volleyball the past three seasons and provides a lot of athleticism.
"I think we're going to have about 23 kids out for cross country, eight girls and it looks like about 15 boys, so it's a good number," Columbus coach Steve Riley said. "It's just a lot of young and really enthusiastic kids who are learning about the sport and doing really well."
L-M welcomes 13 freshmen to team: Senior Erin Bramble and junior Katie Hart will be the leaders on a Louisa-Muscatine girls cross country team that boasts six new freshmen this season.
The new additions will be a welcomed sight after the Falcons struggled to field a team score in girls events last season.
The boys team welcomes a significant freshman class as well. While junior Eddie Wilhelme and sophomore Paul Hoopes will provide returning leadership, seven freshmen join the Falcons.
Louisa-Muscatine was 13th in the boys team race at both last year's conference meet and state qualifier.
"This is a building year after many seniors graduated," Louisa-Muscatine coach Calvin Simmons said. " ... Many new freshmen coming in, it will take a while to condition to the longer 5K race distance."