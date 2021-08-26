Area football outlook: Durant, Wapello, West Liberty boast impressive rosters

DURANT — Though Nolan DeLong has established himself as one of the area's most accomplished multi-sport athletes, it's this season that occupies his mind throughout the year.
"It's exciting," said DeLong, who had 1,589 rushing yards in 2020 on 139 carries. "I've been waiting all year for this. I wake in the mornings even during basketball season and I'm just giddy thinking about getting back on the football field. I'm glad it's here now."
A junior now, DeLong also led the team in tackles last season with 55 as the team finished with a 4-4 record.
Ethan Gast, a senior who has been a state qualifier in wrestling, is second to DeLong in tackles among returning Wildcats with 26.
"I'm anxious to get out there and see what this team can do." Gast said. "We've all put in the work and I'm excited to see how much that work can pay off."
Durant has a few pretty big holes to fill, however, especially as senior Tysen McKinley takes over for Keagen Head at quarterback.
"I feel ready for it," McKinley said. "I'm excited to show people what I can do. I've learned a lot from previous quarterbacks and I feel ready to use what I've learned."
However, it won't be an easy road for the Wildcats, who are in Class 1A District 5 with Mediapolis, Iowa City Regina and West Branch as well as other area teams Louisa-Muscatine and Wilton.
"We probably have one of the toughest districts in the state," Durant head coach Joel Diederichs said. "That's not to knock any other district, but we have the fourth-ranked team in Regina, they're returning state champions. Mediapolis won two playoff games a year ago. West Branch has always been tough. With them, L-M and Wilton plus our non-district games, we're running the gauntlet."
Louisa-Muscatine might be in store for another growing season. In 2020, the Falcons' roster featured 24 freshmen and sophomores to just 10 juniors and seniors as the team ended the season 1-7.
L-M lost its top two rushers in Hayden Calvelage and Emmanuel Walker. Kendall Pugh and Chris Day, however, are back as juniors after both rushed for over 100 yards in 2020. Day started last season off hot, going for 75 yards on nine carries and a score against Columbus, though the Falcons lost 34-28.
Wilton didn't rely quite as much on underclassmen, but last season provided valuable experience for many returning Beavers, who went 2-6 in 2020.
Jackson Hull is back as a senior after turning 117 carries into 449 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. He also chipped in 11 receptions for 142 yards.
The Beavers have a big receiving target in 6-foot-7 Caden Kirkman, whose sophomore season consisted of 22 catches for 262 yards and six scores. Though between Aidan Walker and Mason Ormsby, the Beavers have only 54 of 193 passes thrown back after graduating Caleb Sawvell.
Wapello thinking big as Columbus seeks next step
Wapello's downward trend in enrollment has the football team in a bit of a precarious situation. The state's recorded student total for Wapello High School is 126. The cutoff between 11-on-11 and 8-player football was 120.
With some schools given exemptions, Wapello is within a single student or even smaller than five programs in the 8-player classification. Dropping below that number would not guarantee such a move — just as exemptions are granted to move down, they can be used to move up — but regardless, it's something the program would like to avoid altogether if possible.
In the meantime, the Indians have sights set on the Class A playoffs after finishing 4-4 last season and losing to Iowa City Regina in the second round.
"We're going to be plugging some new kids into the offensive and defensive line," Wapello head coach Todd Parsons said. "That's where everything starts. Right now, we have quite a few question marks. That's one of our biggest concerns, finding some kids to step in.
"We have good, skilled kids, but (because of our numbers), we're not deep. Bottom line is, we need to find some kids to play smart, physical football up front for us. Whoever wins that battle up front has a great chance to win football games."
Wapello lost one of the area's best two-way linemen, Rhett Smith, to graduation, but return with the rest of the offensive and defensive lines intact.
Smith was second on the team in tackles as a senior with 37 (9½ for loss and two sacks), and the team lost its top four in that category, including Hector Zepeda, Smith, Evan Ross and Caden Thomas.
Zepeda, Ross and Thomas were also highly effective offensive weapons for Wapello, which does return a dynamic duo in the backfield in Tade Parsons at quarterback and Jake Gustison as the primary ball carrier.
As a junior, Wapello's quarterback completed 87 of 132 passes a season ago for 1,317 yards and 17 touchdowns against just two interceptions.
"We always say 'Be the standard,'" said Tade Parsons, son of head coach Todd Parsons. "Now that I'm a senior, I've been trying a lot more to hold teammates accountable and be more of a vocal leader.
"We have the guys this year."
Still just a junior, Gustison is just 59 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark for his career rushing total. He also had 278 receiving yards on 27 catches to go with 15 varsity touchdowns.
As primary pass-catcher to replace Thomas (who had 23 receptions for 550 yards and nine scores), the Indians are hoping for a bounce-back campaign from senior Maddox Griffin. Junior Tyler Palmer will be Thomas' replacement at tight end.
"We're all stepping up in our own roles," Griffin said. "We've been working on routes and stuff since the beginning of summer. Our offense should be good this year with Tade, Jake and Caleb (Ealey) in the backfield."
Griffin had 10 grabs for 82 yards as a sophomore, but injuries kept him off the field for a large chunk of his junior season as he had just one catch for five yards.
In District 5, Wapello will have to contend with Alburnett, Highland, Lisbon, North Cedar, Pekin and Columbus Community.
The Wildcats were improved last season, going 2-6 after going 1-18 over the previous two seasons.
Columbus' most prolific returning players come in the form of sophomore Kaden Amigon, Andrew Gonzalez and Triston Miller.
As a freshman, Amigon rushed for 495 yards with a 7.5-yard average with a handful of scores. Him taking a jump in 2021 would help the Wildcats make up for the loss of last season's leading ball-carrier Will Schwab, who accumulated 747 rushing yards on 125 totes with 10 touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Jeff Hoback could also make a leap in terms of production. Hoback looked sharp at times as the starting quarterback in 2020, though his seasons totals were modest, finishing with 18 completed passes on 41 attempts for 306 yards and four touchdowns with six interceptions.
West Liberty primed for another postseason run
After following up 2018's trip to the Class 2A state football playoffs with a pair of postseason losses in the quarterfinal round, West Liberty is steadfast in believing this could be the year it gets back to the UNI Dome.
The Comets finished 6-3 in 2020.
Along with Durant's DeLong, the Comets' Jahsiah Galvan has rapidly ascended in-state recruiting rankings.
"We have a good thing going here," West Liberty head coach Jason Iske said. "Everyone here is coached by their position coach for four years. Everyone is invested for four years. ... (Jahsiah's recruiting progress) isn't anything we didn't expect. He's a fantastic player and great kid. There's bound to be schools that want him to continue to play football. It's nice to see him get the recognition we've known he deserves."
Galvan, a senior running back and defensive back, is listed by Rivals.com as a three-star recruit with offers on the table from Division I programs such as Air Force, Buffalo, Dartmouth, Northern Iowa and Nebraska.
"It's been fun going and seeing different places," Galvan said. "I have big expectations for this team. I think we all do. We know what we're capable of.
"We're going to try and be a little more consistent taking things one week at a time. ... As long as we win games, that's the only thing I care about."
In 2020, Galvan ended the season with 1,673 yards rushing, averaging 8.6 yards per carry. He also had nearly 50 receiving yards on six catches for 15 total touchdowns while also playing a dominant defensive back position, recording four interceptions and 54 tackles.
West Liberty also returns starting quarterback Caleb Wulf, who was right around the 50% completion mark as a junior for a total of 584 yards and three touchdowns. Wulf also contributed to the run game with 28 carries that went for 66 yards and a score.
"We've been really looking forward to this year," said Wulf. "Since this is my senior year ... we've been getting ready for it since we started doing stuff over the summer.
"We've got three returning wide receivers that played big roles for us last year and everyone on our line had played at some point last year, which is big just experience wise. That will make us better in close-game situations."
Defensively, the team returns three of its top four tacklers, with only the graduated Kobe Simon not back. Current junior Drake Colllins and Galvan tied for the team lead with 54, while then-junior Felipe Molina added 38½.
"We're more focused than usual this season," Molina said.