Area football outlook: Durant, Wapello, West Liberty boast impressive rosters

DURANT — Though Nolan DeLong has established himself as one of the area's most accomplished multi-sport athletes, it's this season that occupies his mind throughout the year.

"It's exciting," said DeLong, who had 1,589 rushing yards in 2020 on 139 carries. "I've been waiting all year for this. I wake in the mornings even during basketball season and I'm just giddy thinking about getting back on the football field. I'm glad it's here now."

A junior now, DeLong also led the team in tackles last season with 55 as the team finished with a 4-4 record.

Ethan Gast, a senior who has been a state qualifier in wrestling, is second to DeLong in tackles among returning Wildcats with 26.

"I'm anxious to get out there and see what this team can do." Gast said. "We've all put in the work and I'm excited to see how much that work can pay off."

Durant has a few pretty big holes to fill, however, especially as senior Tysen McKinley takes over for Keagen Head at quarterback.

"I feel ready for it," McKinley said. "I'm excited to show people what I can do. I've learned a lot from previous quarterbacks and I feel ready to use what I've learned."