Area girls teams look to compete in RVC, establish footing in SEISC

With most of their key pieces returning from last season, both the West Liberty Comets and Wilton Beavers envision being in contention for a girls basketball conference championship in the River Valley Conference’s South Division.
The sides have grown accustomed to fighting it out between one another for conference titles, with both having produced state-qualifying softball and volleyball teams in the last calendar year.
Wilton has also boasted of state tournament-caliber girls basketball squads in Class 2A in the past, last going in 2001, while West Liberty has been to back-to-back regional finals in 3A in two seasons under head coach Matt Hoeppner, and open 2021-22 ranked ninth.
"We have a good core of seniors back that have played varsity for two or three years now," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "Hopefully that experience can carry over and produce a very successful year for us. Early on, we were teaching them the basic fundamentals, but now they've been here, they know what to expect, they know the game now."
West Branch and Regina Catholic also return more than enough from winning 2020-21 campaigns to carry plenty of optimism into the new season, creating a potential logjam at the top of the league.
Hoeppner has dove deeper into West Liberty sports recently, as he will take over the Comet softball program, replacing Chad Libby, who went 92-28 in the West Liberty dugout with two trips to state.
"When that job came open and already being here, it was kind of a no-brainer," Hoeppner said.
Under Hoeppner, West Liberty has typically played at a frenetic pace and can get opponents out of sorts and has gone 35-11 in his time there (16-6 last season). But with only six players on the roster, that style may have to change in order to manage workloads as the staff formulates a plan going forward with the lack of depth.
"We definitely still want them to get out and run when they can," Hoeppner said. "But on some possessions in the half court, we may take a few extra seconds or call timeouts at specific points in the game, regardless of what's going on just to get an extra breather. But we want them to still play, so we're not trying to change a whole lot.
"But you couldn't ask for a better bunch of kids that are willing to come in and work."
But West Liberty boasts of high-caliber athletes in Macy Daufeldt, who is coming off a volleyball season in which she was named co-player of the year for the state, along with the likes of the Hall sisters — Sailor, Finley and Pearson.
Finley Hall, a junior, was a third team all-state selection last season after going for nearly 15 points a game to go with five rebounds and two assists while Daufeldt went for 14.4 points and almost eight rebounds a game.
Sailor Hall posted a team-high 4.9 assists per contest as a junior while scoring 13 a game, and the youngest of the sisters, Pearson, is set for her first basketball action.
Wilton, likewise, is optimistic its lineup supplies the quality of play for the Beavers to be competitive when the postseason rolls around. Unlike West Liberty, though, Wilton does have some numbers that may allow for other contributors to emerge.
The Beavers, who went 12-11 last winter, take their lead from senior Kelsey Drake, who has already eclipsed 1,000 career points while at Wilton and averaged 19.8 points. That total was second best in the conference last season to West Branch's Sasha Koenig, who's now at Bradley University.
"I think we'll be stronger this season," Drake said of her Wilton squad. "We've went through some rebuilding years, but with a lot of seniors on the team, I think we've reached a high point.
"We have good size on the team with some good shooters to kick it out to."
Like West Liberty’s Daulfeldt, Wilton’s Drake and Ella Caffery are coming off all-state volleyball seasons and are all set for college volleyball careers, but their collective competitive drive is focused on hoops for the time being, with a the common goal of a conference title.
"Our experience will help us a lot," said Caffery, who averaged a near double-double in 2020-21, going for 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds a game. "In the past, we've been able to beat the bad teams, but this season, our focus is doing well against the good teams. ... We're not scared."
"Out mindset is to get after everyone and pushing them," said senior Peyton Souhrada. "We've gotten a lot better shooting and on defense."
In Durant, the Wildcats look to climb out of the RVC South basement after going 3-18 last season.
Ally Happ is back as the fuel that figures to make Durant go.
Happ missed most of the volleyball season due to injury but returned to action just before tournament play. The senior guard led Durant in scoring as a sophomore and junior, recording 530 career points to date while seeing her production tick upward with each season under head coach Ross DeLong.
SEISC North teams face question marks
After finishing second to Winfield-Mount Union in the North Division of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference in 2020-21, the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons have one of the biggest holes to fill of any area team with Kylee Sanders, who was the Journal's Player of the Year last season, now playing softball at the University of Northern Iowa.
In Sanders' place, senior Kaylee Corbin looks to lead the Falcons to another season atop the SEISC North.
The 6-foot-1 Corbin averaged 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds to go with a steal, block and assist per game last season.
Louisa-Muscatine also has a new head coach in Ken Spielbauer, who takes over the L-M girls program after over 30 years leading the Wapello boys program.
Wapello is also trying to sort out some new roles behind returning all-conference players Serah Shafer and Lindsy Massner after both averaged between eight and 10 points per game last season under head coach Brandon Brown.
But the team needs to replace the ball-handling and distribution that came with the since-graduated Sammy Ewart running point.
In Columbus, the Wildcats are literally re-building the program after the school didn't have numbers to field a team last winter, but it seeks to build on promising freshman Lily Coil and senior Libby White.
"Our program expects to create a culture that people want to be a part of," Columbus head coach Kasey Keltner said. "We will strive to improve ourselves throughout the season. We plan to compete every day in practice and games.
"We are very excited to get the opportunity to compete this year and will work to get better."