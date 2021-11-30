Area girls teams look to compete in RVC, establish footing in SEISC

"When that job came open and already being here, it was kind of a no-brainer," Hoeppner said.

Under Hoeppner, West Liberty has typically played at a frenetic pace and can get opponents out of sorts and has gone 35-11 in his time there (16-6 last season). But with only six players on the roster, that style may have to change in order to manage workloads as the staff formulates a plan going forward with the lack of depth.

"We definitely still want them to get out and run when they can," Hoeppner said. "But on some possessions in the half court, we may take a few extra seconds or call timeouts at specific points in the game, regardless of what's going on just to get an extra breather. But we want them to still play, so we're not trying to change a whole lot.

"But you couldn't ask for a better bunch of kids that are willing to come in and work."

But West Liberty boasts of high-caliber athletes in Macy Daufeldt, who is coming off a volleyball season in which she was named co-player of the year for the state, along with the likes of the Hall sisters — Sailor, Finley and Pearson.