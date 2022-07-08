Area pitchers headline All-RVC baseball, softball teams

The River Valley Conference South champion West Liberty Comets were recognized with four players on the RVC Elite softball team.

The Elite Team was led by Sailor Hall of the Class 3A fourth-ranked Comets. The Kirkwood recruit, was joined by two younger sisters, catcher Finley and infielder Pearson, as Elite Team picks, as well as teammate Kiley Collins in a utility spot.

Class 2A fourth-ranked Wilton had two members on the team in pitcher Charlotte Brown and outfielder Peyton Souhrada. The outfield also included Durant’s Shannon Head.

Eighth-year Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman was named RVC South coach of the year.

Sailor Hall, an all-stater in 2021 as a junior, and Brown were two of the RVC’s best two-way players.

The West Liberty senior stands at 19-3 with a 1.48 ERA in the circle while batting .371 with eight doubles, six home runs and 27 RBIs.

Brown led the South Division in strikeouts with 212, over 60 more than second place. She adds to it a 2.33 ERA and .219 opponent batting average in almost 170 innings while batting .457 with seven doubles, two triples and four home runs that have produced 33 RBIs.

Pearson Hall, Collins and Finley Hall finished 1-2-3 in the RVC South in batting average. Pearson, a freshman shortstop, hit .564 with Collins, an 8th-grade first baseman, at .500 and junior Finley at .489.

Souhrada was one of the conference’s most prolific power hitters, batting .460 with a league-leading seven home runs and 36 RBIs.

Head and Collins tied for the South Division lead in stolen bases with 25. The senior Head has an on-base percentage over .400 in 94 at-bats.

On the RVC South team, Durant had a pitcher-catcher combo named in senior Kylie Schult and eighth-grader Bailey Kraklio, along with senior infielder Ally Happ. The infield also included West Liberty’s Kylie Struck and Wilton junior Taylor Drayfahl, who is hitting .420 in over 110 at-bats with 37 runs scored, over 20 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

Schult carries a 2.51 ERA in over 147 innings worked in the circle while Kraklio’s batting average tops .275 and Happ, a Wartburg commit, led the team with a .424 batting average and .612 slugging percentage.

Struck hit .308 on the season.

Wilton was also represented in the outfield by Kinsey Drake in addition to Catie Hook as a utility player. West Liberty’s Sophie Buysse also received a nod as a utility player.

Drake, a freshman, has hit .478 through 92 at-bats and has scored 30 runs, driven in 24 and stolen 14 bases on 15 attempts. The sophomore Hook is batting over .400 with 30 runs, 17 RBIs is 16-for-16 on stolen base attempts.

Buysse is hitting .284 with a dozen RBIs and 11 runs scored.

Durant’s Kennedy Jehle, West Liberty’s Ady Bell and Wilton’s Hayley Madlock were named honorable mentions.

Baseball

West Liberty’s Caleb Wulf and Durant’s Ben Orr were named to the River Valley Conference’s Elite baseball team.

Wulf, a senior Southeast Iowa Community College commit, is 4-0 on the mound and maintains a microscopic 0.58 ERA with an opponent batting average of .124 for the district semifinalist West Liberty club. At the plate, he’s hitting .415 with 10 extra-base hits and 22 RBIs.

Orr hit .468 in his final prep season before joining the Loras College baseball team. He led the team with 31 RBIs. He hit seven home runs and scored 17 runs. The Wildcat senior was also on the mound for over 27 frames, which he went for a 2.82 ERA and 3-0 record.

West Liberty’s Drake Collins made the RVC South squad as a pitcher and was joined by junior teammates Colin Cassady and Ty Jones as infielders. The infield also included Durant’s Ethan Gast and Wilton’s Karson Willey.

Collins has a 4-3 pitching record with a 2.03 ERA in over 40 frames thrown while hitting .284 with two home runs and 17 batted in for his junior campaign thus far.

Cassady and Jones are both hitting over .350 with 16 or more RBIs apiece.

Gast, who will join teammate Orr at Loras, batted .481 and scored 24 runs and also pitched over 40 innings (4.13 ERA). Willey reached base at a .426 clip for the Beavers.

Wilton also placed two in the outfield of the RVC South team in Gavin Schnepper and Mason Ormsby. Durant’s Nolan DeLong joined them.

DeLong was among the conference leaders in stolen bases with 15 while batting .306.

Schnepper and Ormsby both hit over .350 for the Beavers. Schnepper drove in 12 while Ormsby matched that number in runs scored and added 15 stolen bases.

West Liberty’s Ryan Cassady was an RVC South utility pick. He’s hitting .288 and has scored 16 runs.

Honorable mentions for area schools included Ryker Dengler of West Liberty, Wilton’s Nolan Townsend and Durant’s Nathan Voss.

Steve Pacha of Iowa City Regina was the RVC South coach of the year.