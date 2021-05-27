Area preview: Durant primed for another run; SEISC teams seek to find footing

After making it to the Class 2A state quarterfinals a season ago, the Durant Wildcats enter the season ranked seventh, with sights set on another deep playoff run in 2021.
Starting pitcher Nate Dierickx returns for his senior season after a remarkable performance on the mound to lead the Wildcats' run to state.
Durant went 12-5 in 2020, but is nonetheless looking up at conference rival Mid-Prairie, which enters the season ranked fourth in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason rankings.
Wilton also received votes, while West Branch and West Liberty also look to be competitive in the River Valley Conference's South Division.
“Coming off a strong '20 season I believe there's an understanding of what needs to be done now to be successful,” Durant head coach Shawn Dierickx said. “We have a lot of talent coming back and upcoming. Last year's seniors were a big part to our success, but I think it was a total team effort. We had a lot of guys that believed in themselves and bought into a team-first concept that helped them succeed.
“I think we are ready for another strong run.”
Nate Dierickx was one of the state’s most productive starting pitchers in 2020. He started seven games, going 6-1 while allowing just three earned runs over 41 ⅔ innings pitched, for a minuscule 0.50 ERA.
Opposing hitters managed only 21 hits off Dierickx as the Loras commit struck out 49.
The Wildcats will need to replenish a few spots though, as the team lost Drew DeLong and Jake Willkomm as well as Lucas and Logan Callison to graduation.
All four saw 30 or more at-bats for Durant a season ago.
The returning group, however, is led by seniors Aydin Flockhart and Keagen Head along with junior Ben Orr and sophomore Nolan DeLong.
Flockhart’s .346 average was the lowest of that group in 2020.
In Wilton, the Beavers are ready to reload after a bit of a down season in 2020 after having to replace a majority of its lineup from the year prior.
"After graduating 10 starters in 2019 we needed last season to get these guys some varsity experience," Beavers head coach Jake Souhrada said. "We had our ups and downs but gained experience and hopefully that will carry over to this year. We return a lot ... Pitching and defense should be our strong points."
Wilton will look for progress from seniors Colby Sawvell and Chase Garvin, who each hit around .250 last season.
The top hitter to return for the Beavers, however, is junior Jackson Hull. As a sophomore, Hull hit .378 in 27 at-bats with six doubles and was the only Beaver player to reach double-digit RBIs last season with 10.
West Liberty also seeks to be an improved club this season.
Like Wilton, the Comets hit some rough patches last season, but are hoping a year of experience will catapult a returning group that has been successful in other sports, while showing flashes on the diamond.
As a sophomore last season, starting pitcher Caleb Wulf went 3-1 with an impressive 1.83 ERA. Wulf struck 52 hitters in just over 34 innings a season ago.
Wulf was also one of the Comets' best hitters, going for an average of .327 with five doubles and eight RBIs.
Senior Lake Newton also returns to the West Liberty lineup this season after hitting .324 as a junior, but the Comets have holes to fill created by the since-graduated Will Esmoil and Talen Dengler.
SEISC full of fresh faces, programs: While Columbus head coach Nick Swanson is trying to establish a program from the ground-up after taking over a program that revived its baseball team last season after a hiatus, Swanson is putting some pieces in place to build on.
Elsewhere in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference, Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine both have first-year head coaches looking to hit the ground running.
"We want to be back being competitive in our conference," Louisa-Muscatine head coach Austin Bohling said. "That is our first step. We have low numbers, but the 17 guys we have are eager to compete. Guys are going to get a lot of reps during practice. Some are in new positions but are taking each day as opportunity to get better.
"Our mindset is to take it one day, one pitch at a time."
L-M's top returning players from last season are seniors Michael Danz and Jared Woerly.
Danz hit over .340 at the plate in 2020 while Woerly's average ended at .455 over 22 at-bats. Woerley was second on the team in RBIs with eight.
The Falcons also return seven players who saw time on the mound last season. Of those, sophomore Xander Bieri threw the most innings (14 ⅔) and posted the team's best ERA of anyone who tossed more than five innings (3.82).
Wapello has a new coach in Matt Stewart. He looks to make progress throughout the season with his young team.
"We have another young team this year having lost four starters from last season and returning only two seniors and two juniors to the starting lineup," Stewart said. "The sophomore and freshmen (classes) will add some much-needed pitching relief to the squad as well as some disciplined at-bats to the lineup."
Wapello will look to senior Chase Witte as a stabilizing force. Though the Indians had a team ERA over 7 last season, Witte is not only the club's top returning pitcher after throwing 19 innings in 2020, but the team's leading hitter to come back as well.
Witte hit .250 with seven RBIs as a junior.