Area preview: Durant primed for another run; SEISC teams seek to find footing

West Liberty also seeks to be an improved club this season.

Like Wilton, the Comets hit some rough patches last season, but are hoping a year of experience will catapult a returning group that has been successful in other sports, while showing flashes on the diamond.

As a sophomore last season, starting pitcher Caleb Wulf went 3-1 with an impressive 1.83 ERA. Wulf struck 52 hitters in just over 34 innings a season ago.

Wulf was also one of the Comets' best hitters, going for an average of .327 with five doubles and eight RBIs.

Senior Lake Newton also returns to the West Liberty lineup this season after hitting .324 as a junior, but the Comets have holes to fill created by the since-graduated Will Esmoil and Talen Dengler.

SEISC full of fresh faces, programs: While Columbus head coach Nick Swanson is trying to establish a program from the ground-up after taking over a program that revived its baseball team last season after a hiatus, Swanson is putting some pieces in place to build on.

Elsewhere in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference, Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine both have first-year head coaches looking to hit the ground running.