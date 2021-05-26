Area preview: L-M seeks SEISC stronghold; loaded RVC up for grabs

The Falcons of Louisa-Muscatine were picked as the top team in Class 2A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union coaches' poll.
The Falcons' reputation certainly warrants as much.
Louisa-Muscatine is seeking its fifth consecutive conference title in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division and the fourth straight trip to the state tournament.
"The core of 2021 Falcon consists of seven returning starters that have had three consecutive top three state finishes," L-M head coach Bryan Butler said. "The pitching staff including Kylee Sanders and Piper Brant are expected to make a big impact right away.
"Defensively we will be making minor adjustments to find the right combination as the season progresses."
In 2019, L-M took second at state after being bumped up to 3A, but the team was moved back down to 2A last season and took third. The Falcons remain in 2A for this season. In 2018, the Falcons won a 2A state title.
However, last season's conference player of the year and perennial all-state candidate Hailey Sanders is now at Northern Iowa.
Pitching duties will primarily fall on senior Kylee Sanders, whose been an all-state selection before, but has primarily played shortstop while sister Hailey handled the bulk of pitching duties.
Kylee is headed to UNI after the season. But will try to get the Falcons back to Fort Dodge before then.
Last season, Sanders finished with a .553 batting average atop the L-M lineup. In 85 at-bats, she had 15 extra-base hits and went 15-for-16 on stolen base attempts. In the circle, she ended 2020 with a 3-3 record to go with a 4.83 earned run average over 29 innings pitched.
Junior McKenna Hohenadel is among the other top returnees for L-M. Hohenadel was named second team all-state last season after she hit for a .534 average, blasting three home runs and 31 RBIs in 88 at-bats.
Louisa-Muscatine also hopes to get contributions from catcher Morgan Stecher, who hit .276 in 76 at-bats as an eighth-grade catcher, and sophomore Jersey Lessenger (.361 BA in 2020).
"The coaching staff expects big things to happen at the plate," said Butler. "Our line-up is as solid from top to bottom."
If any team in the SEISC is able to challenge L-M, Wapello may prove up to the task.
The Arrows made a bit of surprise trip to state in 2019 in head coach Ashley Hahnbaum's first season.
Wapello fell short of making it back to Fort Dodge in 2020, but still have nine members of that team still on the roster.
That group is headlined by shortstop Serah Shafer, who hit .475 last season but missed time with an injury.
The Arrows also return freshman Tatum Wolford, whose eighth-grade season included batting a team-high .519 over 54 at-bats and RBIs.
Aliyah Lolling is also back as a senior. The dual-threat hit .349 while going 6-2 with a 2.71 ERA in the circle.
Columbus looks to further right the ship in Katie Coil's fourth season as head coach.
The Wildcats went 4-20 in 2019 and 2-8 last season, but bring back most of the lineup and all of the pitching.
Senior Emma Milder hit .310 while handling some pitching duties, though most of that was done by Libby White, who comes back as a junior after going 2-5 with a 4.57 ERA.
"I'm looking for our team to have better defense than previous seasons," Coil said. "We are working to shore up our corners and middle infield. Our bats should be very good this season, with speed behind them."
RVC up for grabs
With three area teams ranked in the preseason coaches' poll and a fourth also ranked in Iowa City Regina, the River Valley Conference is lining up to be a very competitive race for a conference title.
Wilton starts the season with the highest ranking, ranked fourth in 2A. West Liberty, however, is seventh, but a class up in 3A.
Durant (11) and Regina (12) follow the Beavers in 2A.
The Wildcats went 10-5 last season, but that included going 8-3 in conference play to finish in third behind the Comets and Beavers.
Durant brings back five players that hit over .300 last season in Nicole Brown, Kylie Schult, Abbey Rhoades, Shannon Head and Brooklyn Bullard.
The pitching staff also returns as juniors Schult and Head threw all 90 innings for the team last season as sophomores, accumulating a team ERA of 3.11.
"This group of girls has the talent to be one of the top teams in the conference this season," Durant head coach Aubrey Bland said. "It’s just going to depend on them. Whether they want it enough to show up and work hard everyday or not."
Wilton not only brings back a potent offense, but one of the area's top returning pitchers in Mila Johnson.
As a junior, Johnson pitched over 70 innings to the tune of a 1.79 ERA.
Senior Chloe Wells is back after she hit .464 a season ago, with five doubles, two triples and a home run to go with a dozen RBIs.
Johnson also hit .394 at the plate, joining Emily Coss (.500), Peyton Souhrada (.414), Mallory Lange (.397) and Payton Souhrada (.393) as Beavers who all hit around .400 last season and returning for Wilton.
If Durant or Wilton have conference title hopes, however, the path will most likely include having to take down West Liberty, who went 10-1 in conference play in 2020.
The Comets have two giant holes to fill with the departures of shortstop Haylee Lehman and catcher Austyn Crees.
West Liberty brings back a talented pitching staff, though, in senior Janey Gingerich and junior Sailor Hall. Sophomore Brooklyn Buysse worked a couple of innings as well and could see an increase this season.
Regardless, the team posted an ERA of 1.34 last season.
"Pitching should be the strength of this team this year," Comet head coach Chad Libby said. "With all pitchers returning this year we will be strong in the circle with Sailor and Janey."
Buysse also had a breakout year at the plate, hitting .412 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBIs in 34 at-bats.
"Offensively, we return six starters who should all have improvements this year," said Libby. "In addition to our returning starters West Liberty has an extremely talented eighth-grade class."
Sailor Hall and sophomore Finley Hall also boost the Comet lineup. Sailor batted .358 while Finley ended last season with a .471 average.
"With the continued success of the 2019 and 2020 teams, there is a higher level of expectation every year," Libby said. "West Liberty now has an expectation to contend for a conference title and make the trip to Fort Dodge."