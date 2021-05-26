Area preview: L-M seeks SEISC stronghold; loaded RVC up for grabs

The Wildcats went 10-5 last season, but that included going 8-3 in conference play to finish in third behind the Comets and Beavers.

Durant brings back five players that hit over .300 last season in Nicole Brown, Kylie Schult, Abbey Rhoades, Shannon Head and Brooklyn Bullard.

The pitching staff also returns as juniors Schult and Head threw all 90 innings for the team last season as sophomores, accumulating a team ERA of 3.11.

"This group of girls has the talent to be one of the top teams in the conference this season," Durant head coach Aubrey Bland said. "It’s just going to depend on them. Whether they want it enough to show up and work hard everyday or not."

Wilton not only brings back a potent offense, but one of the area's top returning pitchers in Mila Johnson.

As a junior, Johnson pitched over 70 innings to the tune of a 1.79 ERA.

Senior Chloe Wells is back after she hit .464 a season ago, with five doubles, two triples and a home run to go with a dozen RBIs.

Johnson also hit .394 at the plate, joining Emily Coss (.500), Peyton Souhrada (.414), Mallory Lange (.397) and Payton Souhrada (.393) as Beavers who all hit around .400 last season and returning for Wilton.