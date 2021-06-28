Area softball report

Davenport West answered every charge by Muscatine and ended up defeating the Muskies 9-6 Monday in the first game of a double-header.

The second game was in progress at press time.

The Muskies (16-8, 7-4 Mississippi Athletic Conference) broke loose for four runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 5-5 only to have the Falcons (17-5, 7-2 MAC) score four of their own in the bottom of the inning.

The Muskies added one more run in the top of the seventh.

Softball

Durant 2-15, West Branch 3-0: After a 3-2 loss in the opener of Monday’s River Valley Conference twin bill over West Branch, the Durant Wildcats left no doubt in the nightcap with a 15-0 victory.

The Wildcats gave up a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning of the opener when West Branch (15-13) scored twice. The Bears rallied with a run in the seventh to take the opener.

In the nightcap, Durant (13-18) opened with five runs in the first and closed out the game with nine more in the third.