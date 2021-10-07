Armstong's top 10 finish paces Muskie boys to 7th pace finish

DEWITT — Despite a bit of a rough start, Muscatine High School's Aidan Armstrong turned in a top 10 performance against a competitive field at the slightly soggy course in DeWitt for the Jim Hetrick Invitational at the Grace Lutheran Camp.

Though Armstrong, a senior, didn't quite hit a personal best, his time of 17:48.99 took ninth and paced the Muskie boys cross country team to a seventh place finish in the large school division (Class 3A and 4A) with a team score of 172, which equaled Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport North, but the Wildcats took the tiebreak.

"That was the second-best time I've had this season, and its a good course and good competition," Armstrong said. "I felt like this was a really good race to have right before (the MAC meet). I was a little bit behind in the beginning, but I passed a lot of people to move my way up. ... I was cut off when it got tight (early on) but then slowly I picked up the pace."

Muskie senior Sam Gordon took 25th (18:36.48).