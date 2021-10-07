Armstong's top 10 finish paces Muskie boys to 7th pace finish

DEWITT — Despite a bit of a rough start, Muscatine High School's Aidan Armstrong turned in a top 10 performance against a competitive field at the slightly soggy course in DeWitt for the Jim Hetrick Invitational at the Grace Lutheran Camp.
Though Armstrong, a senior, didn't quite hit a personal best, his time of 17:48.99 took ninth and paced the Muskie boys cross country team to a seventh place finish in the large school division (Class 3A and 4A) with a team score of 172, which equaled Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport North, but the Wildcats took the tiebreak.
"That was the second-best time I've had this season, and its a good course and good competition," Armstrong said. "I felt like this was a really good race to have right before (the MAC meet). I was a little bit behind in the beginning, but I passed a lot of people to move my way up. ... I was cut off when it got tight (early on) but then slowly I picked up the pace."
Muskie senior Sam Gordon took 25th (18:36.48).
"There were some teams ahead of us that we would have liked to have been in front of," Muscatine boys coach Chris Foxen said. "Hats off to those teams, but we didn't run our best race today (as a team) ... (But) I was really impressed with Aidan Armstrong today. He just kept moving up through the race. It was really impressive how he ran."
West Liberty's boys team took fifth (123) in the small school division (1A and 2A). Wilton also sent runners, but did not register a team score.
Bettendorf had the boys top individual finisher with Chase Wakefield's time of 16:55.66 and won the large school boys competition with a score of 54. Davenport Central was runner-up (64). Monticello ran away with the boys top finish in the small schools division with a score of 19.
The Panthers also won the girls competition with a score of 92. North Scott captured the large school girls title with a score of 62.
Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland dominated the girls race, finishing just over a full minute ahead runner-up Lois Blackman of Davenport Central. Steines won with a time of 18:38 to Blackman's 19:39.
Muscatine girls took ninth amongst large schools. Wilton and West Liberty competed with the event's small schools. The Muskie girls won the freshmen/sophomore competitive with a score of 27. The Beavers took fifth in 1A/2A (376) and the Comets did not get a team score.
"We feel really good about our freshmen/sophomore group," said Muscatine girls coach Scott Roberts. "Everyone's improved all year long. It's been personal best after personal best. It's been a lot of fun. The girls are really excited about the direction of the program."
Junior Taya Melendez was the top Muskie on the girls side, taking 34th with a time of 22:01.99. Wilton junior Charlotte Brown finished right behind her in 36th (22:06.47). Muscatine's Ella Brewer took 39th (22:20.10).
"The times we have will be very helpful as we go into conference and districts," Melendez said. "I think we have a very successful group and will do very well next week."