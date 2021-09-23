Back at MHS, Arceo excited to take on expectations of girls soccer team

A number of players on the current roster have been coached by Arceo in the past on club teams, but he heads into the upcoming season with a more fully-formed philosophy, thanks in part to becoming a girl dad.

"It took me a while through my (coaching) career to not only want to develop better athletes, but leaders in general," he said. "Being married and a father of two girls, my perspective has absolutely changed in the last few years ... I want to create future coaches so when my daughters get older, some of these players will want to give back to their hometown or to the sport and my daughters can play for them."

Arceo will have a talented roster to work with.

Though last season culminated in a trip to state for the Muskies, it did not come without adversity, as a mid-season coaching change provided an obstacle, but the team rallied around Austin Kinsey after he was elevated from assistant to head coach.

However, Kinsey had made plans to move to the Des Moines area at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year, so the vacancy for this season was expected even before last season ended.