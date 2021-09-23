Back at MHS, Arceo excited to take on expectations of girls soccer team

After leading the Muscatine High School boys soccer team to its last state tournament berth as a player two decades ago, Edgar Arceo is returning to his alma mater to try and coach the girls team to its second consecutive state trip.
A 2002 graduate of MHS, Arceo officially accepted head coaching duties of the girls team, fittingly, as the school celebrated its homecoming.
Arceo takes over one of the school's preeminent programs after Muscatine went 15-4 and reached the Class 3A state tournament last season.
With most of the key parts returning, the Muskies stand to enter the 2022 season highly ranked and among the favorites in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
"We are excited that Edgar decided to pursue our position," MHS activities director Tom Ulses said.
Arceo had a stellar prep career in multiple sports prior to playing college football at Iowa Central Community College and at Iowa State as a kicker.
Now a recruiting manager for West Liberty Foods, Arceo still holds Muscatine school records for career field goals made (14), field goals in a season (11), game (three) and longest made field goal (54 yards).
The new coach is relishing the opportunity to be back at his alma mater.
"As I get older, it's become extremely important (to give back)," Arceo said. "I'm so lucky to have the opportunity. I'm no stranger to the talent that has been here throughout the years and will continue to go through the system."
A number of players on the current roster have been coached by Arceo in the past on club teams, but he heads into the upcoming season with a more fully-formed philosophy, thanks in part to becoming a girl dad.
"It took me a while through my (coaching) career to not only want to develop better athletes, but leaders in general," he said. "Being married and a father of two girls, my perspective has absolutely changed in the last few years ... I want to create future coaches so when my daughters get older, some of these players will want to give back to their hometown or to the sport and my daughters can play for them."
Arceo will have a talented roster to work with.
Though last season culminated in a trip to state for the Muskies, it did not come without adversity, as a mid-season coaching change provided an obstacle, but the team rallied around Austin Kinsey after he was elevated from assistant to head coach.
However, Kinsey had made plans to move to the Des Moines area at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year, so the vacancy for this season was expected even before last season ended.
"We have a really talented group of girls," returning forward Meredith Connor said. "We just need someone to help push us to state again. I am hoping coach Arceo is the one who's going to do that for us. I think if we work together, this year we will do big things."
The Muskies return all but 16 of 261 points scored.
Muscatine gets all-staters Sophia Thomas, Grace Bode and Mya Jansen back as well as Connor, an all-Mississippi Athletic Conference selection. All four are seniors.
"I am so excited for the opportunity to be coached by coach Arceo," said Jansen, "and am looking forward to seeing our team get brought to its fullest potential under his leadership."
The Muskies also enjoyed a breakout campaign from Lanie Weikert (10 goals and 14 assists as a sophomore in 2021) while additionally returning Gabby Lingle, Anna Bode and Hannah Jansen, all of whom appeared in at least 14 games last season.
"(Coach Arceo) had been my coach in the past for club soccer," Hannah Jansen said. "I know he will push us all to be our best and work hard while having fun."
Further, Muscatine will return experience at goaltender. Senior Indiana Stephens shared time with Abbey Rhoades in the past, but with Rhoades now playing at Clarke University, Stephens should see an increase over the 360 minutes she saw in goal as a junior.
But Arceo knows that if the team's expectations are to be met, there is much work to do.
"I absolutely accept the challenge," said the incoming head coach. "Knowing what's currently there, I'm going to try my best to put the girls in the best situation to be as successful as possible knowing they're coming off an outstanding season."