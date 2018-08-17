Fantasy cross country may not guarantee the Muscatine boys distance runners a higher finish in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, but it certainly has them excited about a new season.
A tradition that 10th-year coach Chris Foxen started about six years ago, upperclassmen on the team who are deemed captains take turns drafting the other runners on the team at the beginning of June.
The teams then begin to compete in the number of miles they run, attendance and weight room sessions. Foxen also sets up other various competitions during the week, like wearing certain things for fun or seeing how many runners the captains can get on their team to show up for Saturday practice.
At the end of the year, the winning team gets some type of clothing prize for their efforts.
"At first, I thought they would tire of it, but every year, they look forward to fantasy cross country and winning," Foxen said. "I think they like the clothing they win at the end if they win."
It's evident that the unique competition has kept the athletes engaged.
"Every year I've been a part of the team, we've been doing it," Muskie senior Owen Hazelwood said. "I feel like it helps give another competitive feel to the sport."
Hazelwood, who was a member of Muscatine's record-breaking 1,600-meter relay team during the past track and field season, admitted that cross country is tough as a sprinter but witnessed significant improvement during the offseason.
"Things have been going well so far this season, definitely a lot better than I had expected, better than past years," Hazelwood said. "I'm doing a lot more miles than I've ever done in the past. I already almost broke my (personal record) in the Grandview 5K. I'm looking to break my overall PR in the Watermelon Stampede."
The hope is that these typical six-days-a-week preseason practices will lay the foundation for an improved cross country season.
"The goals heading into this year are we want to place as high as we can at (the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet) as a varsity team, and then we want to of course get our freshman, sophomore and JV teams to place as high as they can," Foxen said. "But last year we got fifth by 16 points. That didn't sit very well with me as a coach, and a lot of the team members weren't very happy with that finish.
"And so we want to challenge the PVs and the Bettendorfs and the North Scotts and the Davenport schools. And we want to be up higher than fifth place. It's going to be tough. Those schools are good, and a lot of those schools have returning runners as well. And so it's going to be close again this year."
The Muskies will miss University of Iowa freshman Tyler Olson, who was the team's lone state qualifier last year. But Foxen touts the balance of this year's group.
The Muskie roster features five seniors, seven juniors, eight sophomores and five freshmen.
"This is one of the most balanced teams that we've had," Foxen said. "We have a lot of balance in the grades and so we're going to be able to really field some competitive teams at the freshman, sophomore level but some really competitive teams at the varsity level as well because we have people at different age groups, different abilities that have put in a lot of miles this summer."
The Muskies return three of the five runners who scored for them at last year's conference meet − senior Tevin Tovar (17th), junior Eli Roeth (27th) and Hazelwood (35th).
"We've been really focusing on running together as a group, really pushing each other, trying to close up any gaps that we have between anybody," said senior Andy Garcia, who's been with the team since he was a freshman. "I just want to really compete with those other teams that are really good and really stay close with everybody on the team, just keep pushing everybody, motivating everybody."