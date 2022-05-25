Area baseball: SEISC squads re-tool while expectations are high in RVC

The Louisa-Muscatine High School baseball team is in the midst of a youth movement.

After going 7-13 overall and finishing the 2021 season toward the bottom of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference's North Division, the Falcons return without any seniors on the roster.

But second-year head coach Austin Bohling likes the direction the team is headed.

"This team has a very high ceiling," said the second-year skipper.

Despite the lack of seniors, the team does return some varsity know-how.

"Our squad will not lack in the experience department," Bohling said. "We have a majority of our team with one or two years of varsity exposure. We must continue to get better day in and day out to keep pushing towards our goals."

Louisa-Muscatine will forge ahead after losing quality players to graduation last season, including Jared Woerly and Michael Danz.

Woerly led the conference in batting average, hitting an even .500 for his senior season, while Danz hit .349 and led the team in doubles with six.

In their stead, L-M returns junior Allen Stauffer. An all-SEISC North pick as a sophomore, Stauffer hit .278 to go with 13 runs scored and 11 driven in.

Bohling also expects big contributions from a pair of freshmen in Max Volkl and Xavier Wheeler and continued improvement from sophomores Ty Northrup, Braedyn Van Auken, and Matthew Truitt.

Stauffer is joined in the junior class by Bryan Runnells, Xander Bieri and Dalton Cromer, who have been significant factors early this season for the 1-2 Falcons.

Wapello went 10-12 in 2021 but like L-M, must replace several key contributors.

However, Zach Harbison and Jackson Lanz were stellar last summer as freshmen, albeit in limited time.

Harbison had two hits in four at-bats while Lanz was 3 of 7.

Senior catcher Tate Kronfeldt, an all-SEISC honorable mention in 2021, returns behind the dish after hitting .393 and leading the team in RBIs (15). Junior Casey Short drove in 14 as a sophomore, and returning junior Cooper Garrison combined with now-senior Owen Housman to bring in 10 each.

And after a year as its own team, Columbus joins Winfield-Mount Union this season, coached by Nick Swanson.

In Swanson's lone season at Columbus, the Wildcats went 0-20.

Wins have been elusive this season in the early going, as the newly-formed Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus baseball program is off to an 0-2 start, though the Wolves have scored four or more runs in each.

Senior Nick Crow is off to a hot start with a pair of hits in his first five at-bats, which have resulted in four RBIs. Sophomore Cole Mills is 2 of 7 with three driven in.

Area teams eye top spots in RVC South

The Durant Wildcats will miss the graduate Nate Dierickx on the mound, but return a super-talented infield in Ethan Gast, Ben Orr and Nolan DeLong.

Gast was an all-River Valley Conference selection as a junior after hitting .388 and going for 23 RBIs and runs scored apiece.

Orr and DeLong were both all-district, while Orr received an all-state nod in Class 2A. As a junior last season, Orr hit .500, slugged .737 and went for 34 RBIs, second-most in the RVC.

DeLong hit .385, scored 28 runs and drove in 23 as a sophomore for the Wildcats, who went 18-8 and finished second to Mid-Prairie in the RVC South after reaching the 2A state tournament in 2020.

West Liberty returns the 2020 Journal Player of the Year in Class 2A all-stater Caleb Wulf.

Wolf is back as a senior after he and the Comets went 10-15 last summer.

Wolf was 3-2 on the mound with a 1.41 earned run average and 0.99 WHIP as a junior. He also hit .520 at the plate.

West Liberty will miss the departed Lake Newton and Chance Thrasher, among others, but will hope for the continued improvement of freshman Ryker Dengler, who had 65 at-bats as an eighth-grader and hit .338.

The Comets also get back Drake Collins and Colin Cassady. Both hit over .250 as sophomores. Collins drove in 22 last year.

In Wilton, the youth movement continues, as eight freshmen and sophomores made the varsity roster to open the season.

However, the returning upperclassmen will be counted to do some heavy lifting for Wilton.

The Beavers return a pair of senior arms in Nolan Townsend and Karson Willey.

Both Townsend and Willey threw over 43 innings last season as juniors. Willey went 5-1 with a 2.48 ERA and was an all-district pick after allowing opponents a batting average of just .191.

Senior Jackson Hull is Wilton's leading hitter to return. He hit .304 with a team-high 18 RBIs in 2021.

Wilton finished 2020 with a 17-11 record and was third in the RVC South.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.