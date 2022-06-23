Assumption stays perfect in MAC, sails to sweep of MHS

A night after beating Class 3A ninth-ranked Clear Creek-Amana at home on Tom Bruner Field, the Muscatine High School baseball team had significantly less success against the 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption Knights in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Assumption swept the two-game doubleheader.

The Knights took Game 1 by a 10-2 final and sailed to a 21-0 victory over the Muskies in Game 2 on Thursday night in Muscatine, needing four innings to put away the nightcap.

With the wins, the Knights improved to 14-0 in the MAC (24-4 overall). In the MAC, Pleasant Valley is the only other unbeaten team and will be at Assumption on Monday for two games.

"We had a tough game yesterday (a 13-2 non-conference loss to Solon)," said Assumption senior Noah Mack. "So we knew we had to come back today and get two big conference wins, especially heading into next week, when we go against PV and North Scott."

Muscatine (5-22, 1-13 MAC) ended a three-game losing skid with a 5-4 win over CCA Wednesday night, but managed only six hits between the two games on offense. On defense, the Muskies committed five errors in each game.

Assumption scored all of its first five runs of Game 1 on Muscatine miscues, getting one hit over that span.

Alex Good finished Game 2 by reaching all four times at the plate to go with a double and five RBIs. Michael Ray drove in two in the opener and three in the nightcap. John Argo added an RBI in the first game and three in the second.

Mack scored the game's first run in the second inning of Game 1. He would score three times and chip in two RBIs in Game 2 while getting the win on the mound after holding the Muskies hitless through two frames.

"I only had to go two innings," Mack said. "But it felt good. I haven't been as good this year on the mound, so I thought I had a good curveball going early.

"Going into the second inning with an eight-run lead is always pretty awesome."

Assumption also had runs driven in by Jay Costello (one in Game 1, two in Game 2), Max Stein, Seth Soliz, JJ Stratman and Jeffrey Davis.

On the mound, Mack (3-1) got the win in Game 2. He turned it over to Adam Heinrichs after two innings while Keegan Shovlain threw all seven innings of the Game 1 win for Assumption.

Shovlain (2-1) went just north of 100 pitches and struck out five against two walk and two hit batters.

For Muscatine, Xavier Lerma and Cal Hollenbaugh took the losses.

Lerma couldn't dig out of the hole Muscatine dug for him with all the errors in the first two innings of Game 1. Things didn't improve much for Hollenbaugh, an 8th-grader.

"Our biggest thing was just to get our bats going early and throw strikes," Mack said of the Knights' effort. Getting those big innings has been a big thing for us this year. We've had a couple of eight, 10-run innings this season. When we get some guys on, it just trickles down and affects the whole team.

"When everyone is hitting, everyone gets going, and there's a lot of energy in the dugout. It's a lot easier from there."

A junior, Lerma was 2 for 3 at the plate in the opener. After he doubled, senior Jaime Martinez roped a base hit to left. Lerma later scored on an RBI base hit by sophomore Keegan McAtee.

In both games, the Knights had an equal number of runs as hits.

Muscatine's next games come in the form of a MAC doubleheader in Davenport at Brady Street Stadium on Monday against Central.

Assumption 10-21, Muscatine 2-0

Game 1

Assumption;041;202;1--;10;10;0

Muscatine;000;002;0--;2;5;5

Keegan Shovlain and Nic Orr. Xavier Lerma, Brody Toborg (5) and Ethan Cantrell. WP -- Shovlain (2-1). LP -- Lerma (1-2). Two or more hits -- Assumption (Max Stein, Orr 3); Muscatine (Lerma). 2B -- Assumption (Orr); Muscatine (Lerma). RBI -- Assumption (Michel Ray 2, Argo, Costello, Jeffrey Davis); Muscatine (Keegan McAtee).

Game two

Assumption;8(10)2;1--;21;21;1

Muscatine;000;0--;0;1;5

Noah Mack, Adam Heinrichs (3) and Nic Orr. Cal Hollenbaugh, Declan Maher and Xavier Lerma. WP -- Mack (3-1). LP -- Hollenbaugh (1-2). Two or more hits -- Assumption (John Argo, Jay Costello 3, Max Stein 3, Noah Mack 3, Michael Ray 3, Alex Good). 2B -- Assumption (Costello 3, Good). RBI -- Assumption (Mack 2, Good 5, Argo 3, Costello 2, Ray 3, J.J. Stratman, Max Stein, Seth Soliz). Records: Assumption 24-4, 14-0 MAC; Muscatine 5-22, 1-13 MAC

