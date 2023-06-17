Bettendorf drums Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln with resounding beat 8-1

Bettendorf played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln during an 8-1 beating in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 17.

Davenport Assumption routs Williamsburg 12-3

Davenport Assumption recorded a big victory over Williamsburg 12-3 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 17.

In recent action on June 3, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on June 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Davenport Assumption secures a win over Burlington Notre Dame 5-1

Davenport Assumption charged Burlington Notre Dame and collected a 5-1 victory during this Iowa baseball game.

In recent action on June 13, Davenport Assumption faced off against Burlington.

Point of emphasis: Goose Lake Northeast posts stop sign on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's offense 10-0

No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Goose Lake Northeast as it controlled Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's offense 10-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in Iowa high school baseball on June 17.

No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Marion in victory over Davenport Central 9-5

It started as a hard day's night but Marion banded together to spring past Davenport Central 9-5 in Iowa high school baseball on June 17.

Recently on June 10, Davenport Central squared off with Ankeny Centennial in a baseball game.

