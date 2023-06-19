Bettendorf Pleasant Valley unleashes early roll to key victory over Davenport Central 6-4

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley raced to a third-inning lead and held on for a 6-4 win over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Davenport Assumption outlasts Davenport North 4-1

Davenport Assumption dumped Davenport North 4-1 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.

In recent action on June 14, Davenport North faced off against Wilton and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on June 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Ministry of defense: Davenport Assumption blanks Davenport North 17-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Davenport Assumption bottled Davenport North 17-0 on June 19 in Iowa baseball.

Quick jolt prompts Goose Lake Northeast to power past Durant 9-5

NASA would envy the blast off Goose Lake Northeast authored on Monday while dispatching Durant 9-5 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 19.

Recently on June 14, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a baseball game.

