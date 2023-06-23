Camanche smashes through Preston Easton Valley 12-2

Impressive was a ready adjective for Camanche's 12-2 throttling of Preston Easton Valley during this Iowa baseball game.

Recently on June 10, Camanche squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a baseball game.

Nerve-racking affair ends with Goose Lake Northeast on top of Wilton 2-1

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Goose Lake Northeast nipped Wilton 2-1 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

Waukee knocks off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 4-3

Waukee posted a narrow 4-3 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 19, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central.

Wellman Mid-Prairie slides past Durant in fretful clash 12-11

Wellman Mid-Prairie eventually plied victory away from Durant 12-11 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 23.

