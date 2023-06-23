Camanche smashes through Preston Easton Valley 12-2
Impressive was a ready adjective for Camanche's 12-2 throttling of Preston Easton Valley during this Iowa baseball game.
Recently on June 10, Camanche squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a baseball game.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Goose Lake Northeast on top of Wilton 2-1
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Goose Lake Northeast nipped Wilton 2-1 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.
In recent action on June 17, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wilton took on Davenport North on June 14 at Davenport North High School.
Waukee knocks off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 4-3
Waukee posted a narrow 4-3 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on June 19, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central.
Wellman Mid-Prairie slides past Durant in fretful clash 12-11
Wellman Mid-Prairie eventually plied victory away from Durant 12-11 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 23.
