Clinton earns stressful win over Camanche 9-8

Clinton didn't flinch, finally repelling Camanche 9-8 at Clinton High on June 24 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 12, Clinton faced off against Davenport North and Camanche took on Calamus-Wheatland on June 10 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

Goose Lake Northeast rides to cruise-control win over Riverside Highland 15-8

Goose Lake Northeast's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 15-8 win over Riverside Highland in Iowa high school baseball action on June 24.

In recent action on June 19, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Durant.

Kalona Hillcrest Academy comes to play in easy win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 12-2

Kalona Hillcrest Academy's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 12-2 during this Iowa baseball game.

In recent action on June 17, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Goose Lake Northeast.

Troy Mills North Linn collects skin-tight win against Goose Lake Northeast 5-3

Troy Mills North Linn swapped jabs before dispatching Goose Lake Northeast 5-3 on June 24 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 19, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Durant.

