Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Rock Island nipped East Moline United Township 6-4 on May 6 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 29, East Moline United Township faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Bartonville Limestone on May 2 at Bartonville Limestone High School.

