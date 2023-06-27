A tight-knit tilt turned in Dubuque Hempstead's direction just enough to squeeze past Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 9-8 on June 27 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 23, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Waukee and Dubuque Hempstead took on Davenport West on June 21 at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

