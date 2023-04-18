An array of elements led to a knockout performance as East Moline United Township turned out the lights on Orion 15-5 in Illinois high school baseball on April 18.
In recent action on April 14, Orion faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley and East Moline United Township took on Aledo Mercer County on April 13 at Aledo Mercer County High School.
