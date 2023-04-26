East Moline United Township could finally catch its breath after a close call against Normal in a 3-2 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 21, East Moline United Township faced off against Moline.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.