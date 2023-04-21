Manlius Bureau Valley ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Taylor Ridge Rockridge 16-6 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on April 21 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 13, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Manlius Bureau Valley took on Orion on April 14 at Manlius Bureau Valley High School.

