Moline showed no mercy to Geneseo, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 11-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 1.

In recent action on March 28, Geneseo faced off against Orion and Moline took on Highland on March 25 at Highland High School.

